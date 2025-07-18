Mandela Day: We need compassion not corruption

Madiba’s life and words show us that humaneness is the balm our country needs to heal (Trevor Samson/AFP)

The world joins South Africa in celebrating Mandela Day in various ways to honour the memory and legacy of a freedom fighter, who, while facing a death sentence, declared his commitment to equality and justice. Yes, he was a family man, but the passion for ending the injustice millions of South Africans endured seemed like a burden he and his comrades could not ignore.

Every so often, people like him walk the Earth as passing lights carrying hope for the societies they were called to exist among. They, like us, have their own struggles and failures, but they look like giants because they dare to do what many fear – to stand up to injustice.

Madiba reminded us that he, too, was merely mortal. His words, “I am not a saint, unless you think of a saint as a sinner who keeps on trying”, are a testament to this.

We can therefore draw many lessons from Madiba’s immense contribution and actions that have been solidified by writers, creatives and leaders around the world to keep his work alive. These include integrity, advocacy and selflessness, in an attempt to actualise ubuntu. It is a call to action for us to remember our role in contributing to the advancement of an equal society by bringing to mind Madiba’s contribution to ending behaviours such as corruption.

Corruption is the denial and compromise of the rights of others, and it takes on many forms in its manifestation. The National Planning Commission identified it as one of nine traits that contribute to South Africa’s inequality and poverty. But applying our minds to Madiba’s words will remind and encourage us to act swiftly when we witness it in motion.

In his first address to the nation as president, Madiba asserted: “Our hope for the future depends also on our resolution as a nation in dealing with the scourge of corruption. Success will require an acceptance that, in many respects, we are a sick society.”

The temptation may therefore be to empathise with those who act corruptly because perhaps they are sick. But in response to this, Madiba states: “Our human compassion binds us the one to the other — not in pity or patronisingly, but as human beings who have learnt how to turn our common suffering into hope for the future.”

He advises us to use our suffering (or sickness) as fuel to serve those who find themselves in the same situation we were in before occupying seats of leadership. As a legal expert and from a royal family, Madiba possessed extensive knowledge of bureaucracy, yet he also embodied the importance of empathy and championed the cause of the everyday individual. This balance is perhaps what shaped the man, who could have easily abandoned his quest for equality for a somewhat comfortable life. He chose compassion and a life of service.

“There is nothing I fear more than waking up without a programme that will help me bring a little happiness to those with no resources, those who are poor, illiterate, and ridden with terminal disease.”

Being a compassionate leader requires one to look beyond one’s comfort, because therein lies that familiar concept enshrined in our Constitution and expected by law to be extended to all citizens, ubuntu. It is an intrinsic South African characteristic, built and cultivated by our diverse societies to position the needs of others above our own. But when we browse breaking news and trending developments, we repeatedly witness its collapse: the actions of this devastatingly broken society expose its foundations.

How long will we allow this plague to grow, fester and grab life from the future of our beloved nation?

As Madiba notes: “Corruption is a cancer that steals from the poor, undermines trust in institutions, and destroys the moral fabric of society.”

If you are in a position of influence, regardless of its reach, please take heed and make the necessary change. Start with 67 minutes of integrity, then move to 67 minutes of transparency with those you lead, then courage and advocacy until your actions become habits. It may seem like a romantic notion, but it is a reminder that our country’s healing isn’t the responsibility of a few elected individuals.

As Madiba demonstrated with his life, transformation is the burden of every person brave enough to chase after the equality, fairness and dignity of society. But don’t take it from me; let Madiba’s words be the seal this conversation needs:

“We must work together to ensure that the corrupt are brought to book and that justice is served.”

It is not impossible; it just requires action. A chain reaction that starts with the action of a single force until each move builds the necessary momentum to achieve the desired outcome. This concept is further elaborated on by the wisdom of Madiba’s fellow Nobel Prize-winner, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who said: “Do your little bit of good where you are; it is those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”

It may not be apparent, so allow me to clarify it: You are at the centre of the Batho-Pele principles, the South African transformation agenda, and other associated policies for social change.

Let this serve as a call to action and a plea: let change begin with you this month. Start a chain reaction by offering 67 minutes of service aimed at achieving dignity through active compassion for others.

Mase Leshilo is a social commentator and researcher. She aims to bridge the gap between theory and real-world application through her writing.