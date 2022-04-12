Subscribe

Mudslinging and ‘insults’ rage as Senzo Meyiwa trial delayed again

General views during the funeral service of the late Senzo Meyiwa (South African and Orlando Pirates captain) at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 01, 2014 in Durban, South Africa. Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in Vosloorus on the East Rand last Sunday, October 26th, 2014. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Mudslinging, accusations of an unprepared defence team and “insults” dominated what was supposed to be the start this week of the trial into the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, before it was postponed again for one of the accused to better prepare.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Accused Fisokuhle Ntuli’s lawyer, who the state said was ‘unprepared’ for trial, requested a postponement to interview expected witnesses
khaya koko
