Subscribe
Subscribe
Africa

Chad faces an uncertain future

General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the son of Chad's slain leader Idriss Deby Itno is to take over as president in place of his father, according to a charter released by the presidency on April 21, 2021. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP)
0

Chad’s President Idriss Déby Itno has died in combat just a day after securing re-election, opening a period of uncertainty in a country that is a crucial strategic ally of the West in the region. His son, Mahamat Idriss Déby, was immediately named transitional leader as head of a military council and both the government and parliament were dissolved, but the army vowed “free and democratic” elections after an 18-month transitional period.

The army said late on Tuesday that Déby had died from injuries sustained as he led his troops against rebels, who launched an offensive against his regime from Libya last week. 

Chad had claimed victory against the fighters, but soon after the announcement of Déby’s death, they vowed to pursue their offensive and march on the capital, N’Djamena.

The shocking news came just a day after the 68-year-old career military man was proclaimed the winner of a presidential election that gave him a sixth term in office.

The army also announced a curfew and border closures, and a state funeral is planned for Friday April 23.


Déby, also known as “marshal,” had ruled Chad with an an iron fist since taking power on the back of a coup in 1990, and often put members of his family and ethnic group in key government and military positions. 

‘Essential ally’

He was nonetheless a crucial ally in the West’s anti-jihadist campaign in the Sahel region, particularly because of the relative strength of Chad’s military.

UN secretary general António Guterres said in a statement that Déby was a “key partner” and had made significant contributions to help “combat terrorism, violent extremism and organised crime in the Sahel”. The US and the EU offered condolences, urging a peaceful transition of power.

After the announcement of Déby’s death, presidential guard officers in civilian clothes and police dressed in black roamed N’Djamena — although the military presence was no more intensive than since the rebel offensive began on 11 April, the day of the election.

The army said Déby had been commanding his forces at the weekend as they battled rebel group Front for Change and Concord in Chad (Fact).

Déby “has just breathed his last breath defending the sovereign nation on the battlefield”, army spokesman General Azem Bermandoa Agouna said on state television. He first said Déby had died on Tuesday, but the presidency later gave the date as Monday.

A military council, led by the late president’s 37-year-old son and four-star general would replace him, the army said. Déby’s son oversaw his father’s security as head of the elite presidential guard. 

He signed a decree on Tuesday setting out a military council with 15 generals, including himself and 14 others known to have been part of the late president’s circle of loyalists.

Some analysts expressed concern that Déby’s death could unleash a new round of violence.

On Monday, the army claimed a “great victory” against Fact, saying it had killed more than 300 rebels and captured 150 others, with the loss of five soldiers. 

But Fact spokesperson Kingabé Ogouzeimi de Tapol told AFP that the rebels would continue the offensive after a short delay for Déby’s funeral. “We categorically reject the transition,” he said.

Déby, who had been among the world’s longest-serving leaders, had on previous occasions gone to the frontlines as government forces battled rebels.

Provisional results released  on Monday showed him winning re-election with almost 80% of the vote.

His victory had never been in doubt, with a divided opposition, boycott calls and a campaign in which demonstrations were banned or dispersed.

Herder’s son

Déby was a herder’s son from the Zaghawa ethnic group, who took the classic path to power through the army. He had campaigned for the latest election on a promise of bringing peace and security to the troubled region, but his pledges were undermined by the rebel incursion.

The government sought on Monday to assure concerned residents that the offensive in the provinces of Tibesti and Kanem was over. 

But much remains unclear about the rebel action, which had led several countries, including the US and Britain, to advise their nationals to leave. 

One analyst said the country was “entering uncharted territory”.“A damaging succession crisis is to be feared, while government forces and rebels have been fighting each other in the north and centre of the country,” said Richard Moncrieff of the International Crisis Group think-tank. — AFP

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Zandile Gumede: ‘Most want (graft-accused) Mama’

Zandile Gumede won’t step aside from being nominated ANC regional chair in KwaZulu-Natal
Paddy Harper & Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Magashule snubs former presidents Mbeki and Motlanthe

Magashule fails to meet former presidents Mbeki and Motlanthe as he runs out of options
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper

More top stories

Environment

South Africa passes ‘grim milestone’ after extreme heat kills off...

Mass November die-off in KZN is a sign of how global heating is affecting small animals, researchers warn
sheree bega
National

Aspirant high court judges grilled on views of Hlophe

The Judicial Service Commission deferred a decision on whether to suspend the Western Cape judge president. He was present, but mostly silent candidates were interviewed for the division
emsie ferreira
Politics

Zuma sings RET praises, calls on branches to act on...

The former president sang the ‘radical economic transformation’ group’s praises and called for ANC branches to hold the NEC to account for the RET group’s so-called ‘purge’.
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

IEC gears up for its ‘most challenging’ elections

There will be one voter registration weekend for local government elections on October 27, because of budget cuts caused by the pandemic
Chris Gilili
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.