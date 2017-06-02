Madubanya is a ‘vital cog’

THE REAL MAKOYA

Milton Dlamini was brought to Baroka FC in early March to add his technical know-how to the fast-sinking Limpopo outfit. His impact was almost immediate.

But it was the arrival of Letladi Madubanya at almost the same time that will be remembered should Baroka retain their status in the Absa Premiership playoffs.

Raised in Alexandra, the 33-year-old central midfielder earns our Real Makoya gong for his crucial headed goal against Ajax Cape Town, lifting Baroka off the foot of the table and into the playoff position where they will get another chance to remain in the elite division.

Baroka will fight for the last spot in top-division football against Stellenbosch United and Black Leopards in a three-way promotional playoff that only one can survive.

Madubanya’s positive attitude was there for all to see when Ajax had the Limpopo visitors shackled at the windy and cold Athlone Stadium.

Against the run of play, Madubanya outjumped his peers to connect with a pinpoint header for the only goal of the match.