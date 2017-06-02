Madubanya is a ‘vital cog’
THE REAL MAKOYA
Milton Dlamini was brought to Baroka FC in early March to add his technical know-how to the fast-sinking Limpopo outfit. His impact was almost immediate.
But it was the arrival of Letladi Madubanya at almost the same time that will be remembered should Baroka retain their status in the Absa Premiership playoffs.
Raised in Alexandra, the 33-year-old central midfielder earns our Real Makoya gong for his crucial headed goal against Ajax Cape Town, lifting Baroka off the foot of the table and into the playoff position where they will get another chance to remain in the elite division.
Baroka will fight for the last spot in top-division football against Stellenbosch United and Black Leopards in a three-way promotional playoff that only one can survive.
Madubanya’s positive attitude was there for all to see when Ajax had the Limpopo visitors shackled at the windy and cold Athlone Stadium.
Against the run of play, Madubanya outjumped his peers to connect with a pinpoint header for the only goal of the match.
This article is only available to Mail & Guardian subscribers at present.
Please login or consider subscribing. Visit our FAQs page for more information.
Alternatively, check back in a few days when the article becomes freely available.
- Subscribers have full access to everything on the site as soon as it’s published, including premium embargoed content. If you are already a print (newspaper) subscriber, you qualify for a free digital subscription – email [email protected] to activate it. Otherwise you can subscribe here.
- Non-subscribers get full access to free content as soon as its published, plus all premium embargoed content published during the previous week every Monday.
Why can’t I read this article?
This article is considered premium content, which is available to subscribers only during the week of publication under the Mail & Guardian’s content embargo system. It’s our way of showing M&G subscribers that we appreciate their support.
How does the content embargo system work?
As a reader, you’re able to view content according to the category you fall into:
How much does a subscription cost?
Go to M&G subscriptions for our various print and digital subscription offers.
How do I share embargoed content on social media?
Premium embargoed content becomes freely available on the Monday after the week of publication, but the link does not change so you can share it immediately or check back on Monday and share it then by clicking on the relevant social media button/s below the story.