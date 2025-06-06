A weekend to breathe in

Lefika Villas at Sun City (Photo supplied)

Some weekends arrive just in time — like a quiet drumbeat in a noisy week, beckoning you to pause and breathe.

That was exactly the rhythm of our escape to Sun City this past weekend, where my partner and I surrendered to the warm embrace of Lefika Villas — Sun City’s latest ode to luxury, heritage and rest.

Set against the majestic backdrop of the Pilanesberg’s rugged hills, Lefika Villas feels like something ancient and intimate.

“Lefika” means stone in Setswana, and the name does more than pay homage to the land — it speaks to the soul of the place. You feel it when you arrive: the scent of the earth, the stillness of nature, the whisper of ancestry carried on the wind.

The architecture draws from Itlholanoga, the heritage site not far from there — believed to be the original Lost City. Here, walls speak in stone and silence.

We arrived in the golden hush of late afternoon. Our villa, a three-bedroom beauty carved with intention, welcomed us like an old friend.

Inside, light danced on handblown-glass pendant lights, while bead chandeliers hung like gentle storytellers above us.

The space is all about touch and texture: dark wood furniture, jute fabrics and natural hues that seem to blur the line between indoors and the land beyond.

But let’s talk about the kitchen for a moment. Sleek, open-plan and home to a Nespresso machine that was definitely too high-tech for me at first (thank you, YouTube), it’s the kind of space that makes you believe you could host a cooking show — if only for a weekend.

The lounge, with its folding doors, opened onto a private patio complete with a built-in braai.

You’re not just in a villa; you’re in a cocoon of comfort cradled by mountains.

The villas are positioned with surgical precision. From each room, you see the landscape undisturbed — rolling hills, a wandering bird, silence. Privacy isn’t just preserved here, it’s celebrated.

Each bedroom is its own narrative, en-suite and individually themed to reflect South African identity.

My favourite detail? The bathrooms. Think textured tiles, diffused lighting and enough space to twirl if you’re the dancing-while-drying-off type. It’s luxury without the shouting — everything whispers.

What won me over, though, is the villas’ gentle commitment to sustainability. The stone walls, aside from being gorgeously robust, double as natural insulators.

Energy-saving fixtures, solar-powered systems and water-wise fittings reflect an understanding: luxury can be kind. It must be.

Of course, sanctuary comes at a price. A stay at Lefika Villas is structured like an investment. The villa we stayed in carries a price tag of R88 825. But before your heart skips a beat — this isn’t the nightly rate.

It’s the cost for a 10-year plan, giving you 10 holiday stays over a decade. It’s time, packaged beautifully.

There’s even an option to pay in monthly instalments, starting with a deposit of R8 883 followed by 10 payments of R7 994, though prices may vary. Luxury, like heritage, asks you to see the long view.

But we didn’t stay in our villa, no matter how tempting. Sun City called. From the Gary Player Golf Course to the Valley of Waves, the resort is a playground for all seasons. For the more adventurous, Segway tours and hot-air balloon rides lift you out of the everyday.

And for those who believe good food is a holiday essential, dining options abound — from Leloko’s elegant menu to a comforting R60 burger from one of the classic chains. Yes, you can eat fast food in high-end luxury and still feel like royalty. That’s the magic.

What I loved most about Lefika Villas wasn’t just the space or the design or even the views. It was the feeling. The quiet of a place that understands where it stands. A villa that respects the land it rests on, that honours the stories carved in stone and handed down generations.

On Monday morning, as we packed up in a rush for the rat race, the hills turned gold as the sun came up. Not flashy gold — but that soft, knowing gold that comes just before twilight. And I thought to myself: “This wasn’t just a getaway. It was a return to something older, grounding. Real.”

Whether you’re a couple needing time to reconnect, a family looking for new traditions or a solo traveller chasing stillness, Lefika Villas offers more than just a stay. It offers space to breathe, reflect and be.