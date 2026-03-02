How to make the M&G your preferred source on Google

(Mail & Guardian)

There’s a new tool on Google that allows you to choose the publications you want to be featured in your top stories on the search engine.

You no longer need to search “www.mg.co.za” to come to our site and see if we have what interests you. Now, you can simply set our website as your preference and search for news on Google and our stories will show up first on your feed.

You can select the Mail & Guardian as your preferred news source by clicking here or following the steps below:

Search for any topic on Google In the “top stories” section, look for the starred card icon Click the icon and set the M&G as your preferred news source in the search box

Why choose the M&G as your preferred news source?

At the Mail & Guardian, we are driven by a strong sense of purpose. We believe in the power of independent journalism to foster dialogue, champion truth and effect positive change. Our core values of truth, freedom, justice and equality guide our work and shape our editorial decisions. We aim to create space for debate and diversity, defend freedom of expression and combat racial, political and religious prejudice. Our journalism is rooted in solidarity with the powerless and vulnerable, as we strive for a more just and compassionate South Africa.