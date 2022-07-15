Digital Editions 15 July 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives African governments silent after Glencore pleads guilty to grand corruption Four lessons from good policymaking in Africa Zondo’s report on intelligence agency is important but flawed Climate change: $2-trillion for weapons versus $100-billion to save the planet Formula 1 flashback: Hometown disadvantage at Austrian Grand Prix Looting and violence wasn’t only in July 2021, it’s a fact of daily life Advertising Headlines Cele’s travel expenses mount upM&G Premium Documents suggest the minister had no business attending Interpol events in Turkey and Dubai The Boys: Flawed superheroes in our neoliberal worldM&G Premium The series explores how superhumans would behave in our reality, where public image, power and wealth take precedence over human lives Julius Malema calls for a vote of no confidence in... The Economic Freedom Fighters leader said the party will hold a national protest should Ramaphosa refuse to step down A bitter end to the love story of Frenkie de... The impasse between the Dutch midfielder and the decaying Barcelona football empire has come to a close Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…