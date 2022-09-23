Digital Editions 23 September 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Gone with the wind: Lesotho’s $15-billion energy pipedream SA must close gender pay gap Where are our entrepreneurship classes? What is the meaning of heritage on Heritage Day? Represent the under-represented by championing who we as South Africans truly are This Peace Day, let us unite in building peace Advertising Headlines How #FeesMustFall students were used to ‘defraud’ crime intelligenceM&G PREMIUM Spyware used to monitor students’ social media ballooned from R7.7-million to R54.2-million as dodgy deals surfaced following the arrest of senior police officers Journalist Karyn Maughan files urgent bid for dismissal of charges... The former president has no standing to institute a private prosecution against her, Karyn Maughan says in court papers Abdullah Ibrahim — a tribute to a living legend Legendary jazz pianist’s New York City concerts show he is unstoppable Gone with the wind: Lesotho’s $15-billion energy pipedream A wind farm hailed as Africa’s largest renewable energy project and the solution to Lesotho’s hefty electricity costs has ground to a halt Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…