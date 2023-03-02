Subscribe

Environment

‘Eskom is not being honest about load-shedding’

In the dark: Downtown Joburg during a blackout. Load-shedding levels up to stage 16 are being prepared. Photo: Leon Sadiki/Getty Images
0

As Eskom continues applying load-shedding, citing breakdowns of its power generating units, all recent indicators suggest the situation is even worse that the utility is publicly letting on.

A recent report by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said Eskom was “not being honest about the extent of the generation units removed from the grid” — backing the case made by some energy experts that the utility has de facto implemented stage eight load-shedding without admitting it, and without approval from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

It is not the first time Eskom has been accused of under-reporting the load-shedding stages it has implemented, with energy analysts such as Ted Blom and Chris Yelland criticising it for its tendency to shed more power from the grid than it reports.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Mandisa Nyathi
Mandisa Nyathi is a climate reporting fellow, funded by the Open Society Foundation for South Africa.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

‘Terrorist’ threat to social housing sites

M&G PREMIUM

Delft housing project at standstill for a third week following intimidation from construction ‘terrorists’
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

‘Eskom is not being honest about load-shedding’

A CSIR report has put the power utility under scrutiny for under-reporting load-shedding stages and the megawatts cut. And there is concern that blackouts will intensify in winter
mandisa nyathi
Environment

Climate change behind the 2021 Table Mountain fire – study

Researchers find that extreme fire weather ‘has become 90% more likely in a warmer world’
sheree bega
Opinion

Joburg: There’s still life in the old skelm

There are reasons not to emigrate or join the Little Trek back to the Cape Colony
Drew Forrest
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×