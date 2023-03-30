Waterfall’s newest restaurant

Fine food: Chic and laid back, Mabu in Waterfall, Midrand, is a great place for drinks and a relaxed meal with friends.

After seeing mixed reviews about Mabu, in the affluent Midrand neighbourhood of Waterfall, questioning whether the restaurant was more about aesthetics than good food, I decided to try it out for myself. I was happy I did, because I found both were delightful.

The restaurant is Japanese-inspired but with a contemporary spin. What stands out is how spacious Mabu is. There is a bar and indoor dining space but the outside eating area is the heart of the restaurant.

Its view of the Waterfall area serves as the perfect backdrop for a relaxing afternoon lunch.

The dishes are plated creatively and the staff members are helpful and friendly.

Ordering a cocktail is an entire experience — the Eclipse arrives covered on a mirrored tray. After the waiter removes the cover, dry ice seeps out. It makes for a perfect Instagrammable moment.

Mabu has only recently added alcoholic beverages to the menu because it hadn’t yet obtained its liquor licence when it launched.

Ideal for: A relaxing afternoon lunch with friends or a romantic sunset dinner date. It’s chic and laid back, so you could easily dress up for an evening outing with a love interest or wear a casual outfit for a light meal and drinks with friends.

Order this: Try the three West Coast oysters as a starter. They are prepared using smoked Bloody Mary granita with chimichurri, Champagne gel, charred pineapple, lime salsa and mango chilli gel.

For the main course, order the prawn linguine. It’s made with Café de Paris butter-grilled prawns; Champagne and lemon linguine; blistered heirloom tomatoes and caviar. This dish comes with a generous serving of prawns and the pasta is creamy, flavourful and rich.

For something sweet, try the flame of chocolate, made using Manjari and passion fruit delice; bubbled caramelia; chocolate and miso ice cream; chocolate glass; pulled sesame sugar; chocolate kisses and passion fruit sherbet.

Signature bev: The aforementioned Eclipse. This cocktail is mixed with Tanqueray No Ten gin, El Jimador Blanco tequila, pineapple and lime for a strong, smooth, citrus finish that’s sweet and fruity.

You’ll like this eatery if: You value spacious restaurants with aesthetically pleasing decor which have great service and food.

The Friday mood is: Casual and cute. Mabu has both a sophisticated and relaxed atmosphere.

Location: Waterfall Wilds, 3 Country Estate Drive, Waterfall, Midrand, Gauteng.