A Q&A with Nathi Mankayi

Out of the box: Nathi Mankayi’s latest offering ‘Usiba Lwe Gazi’ hit the shelves recently. Photo: @Ok_Majozi

Nathi Mankayi released his fourth studio album called Usiba Lwe Gazi. Usiba Lwe Gazi means a feather of blood and it comes from the idea of using a feather as a pen to write letters.

This album is a culmination of love songs as well as songs that offer hope to listeners who may be in the midst of hard times.

Usiba Lwe Gazi may feel like it has been a long time coming since he released his 2015 hit album Buyelekhaya which featured songs like Nomvula and Imibuza, but it is actually an album that is right on time.

His latest offering is very different from what we’ve heard from Nathi.

“I don’t want to be boxed in, I just want to show people what I can create. My story is my story and I enjoy the freedom of telling it without being concerned about how I will be classified”, he says.

Nathi features upcoming artists such as Tee Tee on two tracks on the album called Sondela My Love and Angeke.

“I like to see new talent and offer them a hand up. I never got the opportunity to have a famous person work with me and I know the importance of mentoring and how it can help you rise through the ranks quickly” Mankayi says.

Nathi speaks to the M&G about his journey in music, who inspires him as well as what he has been up to since the release of Buyelekhaya.

How did your upbringing play a role in your becoming a musician?

I had a very tough upbringing which is also part of why I chose music. In the midst of all I was going through growing up, music always made me feel like things would be okay, there was always a sense of relief when I was making music. I had such an organic relationship because it is the one thing that comes naturally to me. I am happy when I am creating music. It is not like waking up every morning to go work for someone and doing something you do not care about. When people come to me and say my music gives them life, I always say music is my life.

Who are your music inspirations?

Before everyone knew who I was, I drew inspiration from Hugh Masekela and Caiphus Semenya, that was the kind of music I listened to and drew inspiration from. I still listen to their music but have now incorporated it with some new-age music. The reason why I listen to new-age music is because I want to stay relevant and make music for the young generation. So the balance between all school music and new-age music is what has inspired the type of music I am making and will be making in the future.

You mention that you draw inspiration from new-age music. Which new-age artists are inspiring you and your music at the moment?

It has to be Ami Faku, Boohle and Emtee. But to be honest, the new age artists are making really good music so I will jam to any sort of music from any genre. I am just inspired by their creativity.

Who would you like to collaborate with on your upcoming projects?

There are so many people I would love to collaborate with. But at the top of my head, I would love to collaborate with Ami Faku, Msaki, Boohle, Nomcebo, and Zahara. As I have said there are so many people I would love to get in the studio and create a beautiful song with. I feel like whoever’s music I am able to listen to and resonate with would also be great to collaborate with.

Buyelekhaya took South Africa by storm, what have you been up to since then?

I released an album in 2018 called Iphupha Labantu after my hit album, Buyelekhaya. In 2022, I released Usiba Lwe Gazi which is my latest album.

I had planned to get into the studio in 2019 to make a new album but unfortunately, things did not go as planned and that had to be put on hold. Next thing you know Covid hit and I was not able to go to the studio at all. None of us could do anything. While we were under lockdown, I continued writing music. So some of the songs from my latest album had been recorded in 2019 but I could not release them because the timing was not right. In 2021, I released a song called Ithemba. It might have seemed like I have been quiet for way too long but I have been working. With my latest body of work, I took my time because I wanted to create something different and new. I did not want people to say I gave them the same music from Buyelekhaya.

What sets you apart from other musicians?

What sets me apart from other artists is my writing style. I write music that most people can relate to. I make music for rich people as well as poor people, I don’t make music for just a specific group of people. Everyone must relate to it from wherever they are in life. I think that is what sets me apart from some musicians.

Are you happy with how people are receiving your latest album, Usiba Lwe Gazi?

I am happy with how people are receiving this project. I will say that a lot of people are not familiar with this album, but those that do love it and have received it well. Black Coffee tweeted about one of the songs from my album which shows you that this album is for everyone.

What can people expect next from Nathi?

I always say that I want to help upcoming artists by writing music for them and doing a bit of development. I want to help them where I can through music because that is where my passion lies.