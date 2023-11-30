The Green Outcomes Fund (GOF) is an organisation that supports and incentivises local South African fund managers to increase their investments in green SMMEs. The aims of the GOF are to achieve clearly defined green outcomes, encourage greater capital allocation to green businesses by local fund managers, and catalyse high quality, consistent reporting of green […]
WWF-South Africa’s sustainable agriculture team does essential work with commercial and communal farmers. Whether working with wine producers, commercial dairy and sheep farmers, smallholder cattle farmers and subsistence vegetable growers, the aim is to achieve better land-use planning and farming solutions that benefit people and nature. The team promotes regenerative farming and agroecology. This work […]
At any given time, an average of 90% of the oceans around South Africa (the exclusive economic zone) are under lease for oil and gas exploration or extraction. Promoting additional extraction of oil and gas is highly questionable. Furthermore, applications for exploratory and extractive drilling rights by oil and gas giants are being approved by […]
objective of working for a clean and safe environment for all. It is led by two environmental management graduates, both professionals working in the water sector. Education and awareness are the organisation’s main tools. It runs water conservation awareness programmes at schools across the Western Cape. The sessions ensure the subject is incorporated into the […]
The Uvemvane Lwe-Afrika, a Molweni-based social development nonprofit, and the Kloof Conservancy, a volunteer organisation in that suburb, run a joint initiative, the Molweni Ecotourism and EcoClub Project. The principle of the project is that “if people can benefit from the environment they live in, they are more likely to protect it.” The Molweni area […]
The Climate Justice Charter Movement (CJCM) was responsible for developing the first Climate Justice Charter in the world. It has also developed a climate science document that outlines the effects climate change will have on South Africa and policies on the rights of nature and natural climate solutions, water and zero waste for the country. […]
For the past 11 years, Sam Ralston-Paton has promoted renewable energy development that addresses both climate change mitigation and biodiversity conservation. A transition to renewable energy is essential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but can also present threats to biodiversity, including threatened bird species like Cape vultures and black harriers. When Sam first began as […]
Sweetness Shabangu is the founder of iWaste, a recycling company that provides recycled products through environmentally friendly waste management solutions. Employment opportunities for young people have been created by encouraging them to collect and sort household waste materials in exchange for cash. The company works with more than 100 waste collectors who collect about 150 […]
Sibusisiwe Maseko is a senior agricultural analyst at GreenCape. GreenAgri is an information-sharing portal developed in collaboration with the Western Cape Department of Agriculture for farmers, researchers, the private sector and non-governmental agencies interested in smart agricultural practices. It supports green farming practices, balancing farming and conservation needs, resource efficiency and waste minimisation in the […]
Schalk Grobbelaar, through his work in the field of sustainable design and development, including people’s skills, is making a difference that will contribute to reducing the effects of climate change. He is a lecturer in the faculty of engineering, built environment and information technology at the University of Pretoria, and the chairperson of a strategic […]