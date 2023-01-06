Ken Block: The man. The legend. The hoonigan.

Like many, I woke up to the news earlier this week that Ken Block had died and, at first, like any sceptic distrusting anything they read on the internet, and given the fake death pandemic that plagues this age, I sought assurance. I checked various news portals, which confirmed that indeed Ken was no more. His company Hoonigan Industries had issued a statement confirming his death.

Scanning the various Instagram accounts I follow, each serving a different sub-culture of the car community, was a stark reminder that Block had affected many lives.

The news was that he was a victim of a snowmobile accident. Sound familiar, Schumacher fans? Maybe global warming isn’t such a bad thing after all. Humour me there, in this time of sorrow. We could all use a little lightening up.

In the car community, Block needed no introduction. He quickly became a motoring entertainment powerhouse in the digital media age. The real OG “influencer” before the word “influencer” brought everyone near gagging, as it does nowadays. Block truly lived up to the influencer title. His influence would see him almost getting to test the Toyota TF109 Formula One car. Sadly, given his lanky height, the cabin was too tight, dashing his F1 aspirations.

Block rose from the alternate sub-cultures thanks to being a co-founder of DC Shoes, popular in skateboarding, snowboarding and motocross. He had the secret sauce from the start and was ready to take on the digital media world, skyrocketing his popularity through his Hoonigan brand.

The most impactful of those was the exciting gymkhana series that sent his name into the stratosphere. It was a marketing masterstroke that would be repeated over and over with Ford. Heaven knows how many Ford Fiesta STs were sold as a result of it. No doubt their newly empowered owners were heading straight for an application of that iconic monster sticker on the rearview window.

Block’s ability to mix his talented rally-inspired driving style with a well thought out location, packed with hidden marketing messages, made the gymkhana series special each time. A PR dream to the point that Audi lured Block to partner with their electric vehicle programme in a gymkhana series called Elekctrikhana, sporting the Audi S1 Hoonitron, set in Las Vegas.

Little did anyone know that would be his last performance. Ken’s star, although he was a late bloomer in the entertainment industry, burnt bright for a long time and will continue to shine.

The void that he left has sent shockwaves throughout the car community. From the Formula One paddocks to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the staunchest of staunch motoring royalty reside, Block found a way to creep into everyone’s hearts. That infectious smile, charisma and charm. It’s a sad thing that I never got the chance to meet him but such is life. I, like many, will live vicariously through the happy memories of others.

Block’s impact on communities was immense. He was not just a specific part of car culture but every aspect of the car community. He made a lasting impression. I’m sure many cultures have experienced a similar moment — people who depart this earth who seemed like an invisible golden thread bringing us all together. Ken Block was that person. His death leaves a gaping hole. The world is certainly a richer place for people like him.

Rest easy, big guy, doing doughnuts and creating tyre-smoke clouds somewhere up there.