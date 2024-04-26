Politics / 26 April 2024 30 YEARS OF DEMOCRACY: Older voters disillusioned after excitement of 1994 poll By Lunga Mzangwe FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Full of hope: People queue to vote in South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994. Photo: Brooks Kraft/Getty Images This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: 30 years of democracy, 1994, 2024 elections, article, Democracy, Politics