Somalia celebrates 65th Independence Day

Congrats: SA’s Narend Singh, Ambassador Reyad Al-Akbari and Foreign Affairs Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali.

On 3 July, the Embassy of Somalia commemorated its 65th anniversary of independence as well as the inauguration of the new chancery in Pretoria. Back in 1960, on 26 June, the Northern Region gained independence from British rule, and on 1 July of the same year, the Southern Region achieved independence from the Italian colonial administration, culminating in the birth of modern Somalia.

Freedom is a cornerstone of Somalis’ identity, enabling them to express themselves, pursue prosperity and uphold justice.

Somalia’s ambassador to South Africa, HE Mohamed Sheikh Issak, remarked on the long-standing relationship between Somalia and South Africa that dates back to the apartheid era. Formal diplomatic ties were established in 2012 and the embassy in Pretoria was inaugurated in 2013.

A bilateral agreement was signed in September 2023 on general cooperation, paving the way for collaboration in key sectors such as agriculture and the ocean economy.

HE Issak said: “Let us reaffirm our commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties, fostering economic partnerships and promoting cultural exchanges between Somalia and South Africa.”

The minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of Somalia, HE Abdisalam Abdi Ali, who travelled a day earlier to officiate the opening ceremony of the new embassy, thanked South Africa for the warm hospitality and unwavering support of the Somali community. “South Africa’s commitment to regional stability and economic prosperity is commendable, and Somalia stands ready to deepen our engagement and expand our areas of collaboration.”

He said that through its seat at the United Nations Security Council, Somalia is committed to representing African and Arab collective interests. These include advocating for peace, security and sustainable development, while ensuring that African and Arab voices are heard in addressing global problems.

In closing HE Ali said: “Thank you, South Africa, for your friendship. Thank you Somalia, for your courage. May our nations continue to build a future of shared prosperity and lasting peace.”

South Africa’s Deputy Minister Narend Singh, of the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, congratulated Somalia on its Independence Day, stating that South Africa is proud of the cordial bilateral relations between the two nations.

“The Somali diaspora in South Africa has been a vibrant force across the country, contributing to this great nation’s cultural and economic tapestry.”

The deputy minister went on to say that South Africa remains concerned about the continuing violence and loss of life in Somalia. South Africa takes cognisance of the significant strides made by the African Union in terms of peace and security efforts in Somalia through various AU missions, he noted.

“We reiterate our view that lasting peace in Somalia can only be realised through negotiations,” he said.

Deputy Minister Singh wished the government and people of Somalia a happy Independence Day, good health and prosperity.