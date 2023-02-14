Eight-year-old Tazné van Wyk’s murderer receives nine life sentences

Moyhdian Pangkaeker, convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering Tazné van Wyk, was on Tuesday handed down nine life sentences by the Western Cape high court. The sentences will run concurrently.

“I am of the view that the accused poses a danger to society and a danger to women and children in particular. He shows no remorse and it is unlikely that he will be rehabilitated. He needs to be removed from society,” Judge Alan Maher said, before he concluded the almost year-long murder trial.

Eight-year-old Tazné was found dead in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester, Western Cape, two weeks after she disappeared from her street in Connaught Estate, Elsies River, on 7 February 2020. She was raped, beaten to death with a blunt object and her hand was cut off.

On Tuesday, Maher ordered that Pangkaeker’s name be admitted to the national registry of sex offenders.

“He poses a physical threat, is prone to violence and can only be described as deceitful, manipulative and cruel”.

Copies of the judgment of Pangkaeker’s conviction and sentencing will be added to his criminal file should the accused be considered for release on parole in the future.

Pangkaeker, 58, was convicted in October on charges including common assault, indecent assault, two of sexual assault, eight of rape, murder, two of kidnapping, child exploitation, incest, violating a corpse and absconding parole. He had pleaded not guilty on all counts except for absconding his parole twice.

Tazné was not the first victim of Pangkaeker, who committed the majority of his offences after he was released on parole in 2013. He was finally apprehended on 17 February 2020 in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

On Tuesday, Maher pointed out that Pangkaeker had had ample time to change his mind and to release the child unharmed, but chose not to.

The judge cited footage submitted to court in May last year which showed Tazné leaving a petrol station on foot with the accused holding her hand just before midnight.

Maher said the little girl’s displayed trust in the accused was in “stark contrast” to the brutality Pangkaeker would later subject her to. Considering all circumstances, including the impact his actions had on women and children, the court was “left with no option but to impose the most severe sentences”, the judge added.

During mitigation proceedings last month, Pangkaeker’s lawyer Saleem Halday suggested a sentence of 30 years, arguing that one or more life sentences “will be a death sentence of sorts” due to his advanced age.

In his sentencing, Maher said any jail term less than the minimum prescribed sentence — life imprisonment — would be unjust.

Outside court, Tazné’s parents, Carmen van Wyk and Terrence Manuel, who attended every court proceeding in the case, told the Mail & Guardian they were relieved and could now start the process of healing.

Manuel said he believed Pangaeker would never leave prison again.

Surrounded by community members, Tazné’s mother had no words as she cradled her two-month-old baby.