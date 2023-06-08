Unlocking the potential of Africa’s talent pool

The release of Africa Careers Network’s impact report serves as a call to action

Africa is a continent brimming with ambitious, talented youngsters eager to make their mark on the world, but for many, the path to meaningful employment and professional development has been riddled with challenges. The UN Economic Commission for Africa notes that $79 billion of potential revenue is lost annually as a result of youth unemployment. It is estimated around 18 million new jobs need to be created annually to provide for the youth entering the labour market in Africa.

What challenge are we solving?

While there are many factors that contribute to unemployment, one of the most significant is the lack of opportunities for young people to transition from university to dignified employment. That’s where Africa Careers Network (ACN) steps in, transforming the lives of African youth and bridging the gap between job seekers and employers.

Recently, ACN, a programme of African Leadership Academy, released its highly anticipated decennial impact report. The report showcases the remarkable achievements of ACN in enabling African talent to acquire crucial professional development skills and secure transformative job opportunities that align with their career aspirations. It’s a testament to the power of investing in the future of Africa’s workforce.

ACN has been instrumental in supporting the African Leadership Academy alumni and Mastercard Foundation Scholars across the continent. By equipping these young leaders with both hard and soft skills, ACN has opened doors to over 2 500 internships and facilitated over 1 000 full-time jobs in their desired career pathways. The impact is undeniable, as ACN empowers the next generation of African professionals to realise their potential and contribute to Africa’s development.

How do we address Africa’s grand challenges?

The report emphasises ACN’s commitment to addressing Africa’s grand challenges in key sectors such as agribusiness, education, healthcare, governance, infrastructure and the arts. ACN’s innovative approach has allowed them to source impactful opportunities in these sectors, serving as a vital link between job seekers and employers. By connecting young African professionals with organisations that align with their goals, ACN is actively nurturing talent and driving positive change across the continent.

Importantly, the report acknowledges that success doesn’t come without its fair share of challenges. ACN has encountered obstacles along the way, but has remained resilient and adaptable. It highlights the significance of partnerships and collaboration in achieving these remarkable outcomes. ACN’s network and mentorship programs have created a supportive ecosystem that empowers young professionals to thrive in the workforce.

Dr Vandyck Lomotey, Director of Early Career Success at the African Leadership Academy, rightly expressed pride in the impact ACN has made over the past decade. The blueprint laid out in the report serves as an inspiration for others seeking to create similar opportunities for young talent across Africa. It is a call to action for governments, organisations and individuals to invest in the future of Africa by prioritising the professional development and meaningful employment of its youth.

The partnership between ACN and the Mastercard Foundation deserves special recognition. Peter Materu, Chief Program Officer at the Foundation, praised the dynamic collaboration, highlighting the Foundation’s deeper understanding of supporting young people in finding work, progressing in their careers, and running successful businesses. This partnership not only benefits individuals but also strengthens the capacities of universities to produce employable graduates, thus contributing to the economic growth of Africa.

What has ACN learned over the last decade?

ACN’s impact report encapsulates the invaluable lessons learned over the past decade. It highlights the importance of internships in providing hands-on experience and the recognition that successful transitions into the world of work require more than just matching talent with employers. The power of networks and relationships is also emphasised, underscoring the value of connecting professionals with mentors and industry peers. Additionally, the report explores models of transition programmes that can serve as effective pathways for young talent.

Val Wiggett, Senior Director of Career Programs at the African Leadership Academy, aptly reaffirms the commitment to supporting African talent in accessing meaningful employment opportunities. ACN’s dedication to its mission is unwavering, and its vision for the future is one where all young professionals can achieve their career goals and contribute to the continent’s prosperity.

As we celebrate ACN’s decade of empowering high-potential African youth, it is crucial that we recognise the immense potential that lies within Africa’s talent pool. The release of this impact report serves as a call to action, urging stakeholders across the continent to invest in the professional development and job placement of African youth. By unlocking their potential, Africa can soar to new heights, harnessing the talents of its young leaders and propelling the continent towards a brighter future.

Learn more about our impact in Africa here: https://rebrand.ly/acn10learnmore

Download the [email protected] Report here: https://rebrand.ly/acn10mg

Hire a young leader on the continent. Visit the link below to find out how you can play a role in solving Africa’s grand challenges: https://rebrand.ly/ACN10partnerwithus

Learn more about Mastercard Foundation: https://mastercardfdn.org/partners/african-leadership-academy-ala/

— By Africa Careers Network

