The Next Phase of Transformation: Where Policy, Power and Progress Collide

As South Africa’s transformation landscape continues to evolve amid changing economic realities and growing demands for accountability, the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2026 returns with a clear intention: to move the conversation beyond compliance and toward measurable, meaningful impact.

Taking place this June in commemoration of Youth Day, the conference will once again convene the policymakers, executives, transformation leaders and innovators tasked not only with shaping policy, but with delivering outcomes in an increasingly complex environment.

The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2026 is made possible through the support of Nedbank as Platinum Partner, alongside Sanlam and SALGA as Gold Sponsors. Further support is provided by Merchants as Silver Sponsor, MCPM, INSETA, Prescient Investment Management, Mashudu Tinyiko Consulting, Sourceworx and Association of B-BBEE Professionals (ABP) as Bronze Sponsors, as well as Isanti Glass as Bronze Partner.

Additional organisations contributing to the programme and conference experience include Greysun as Networking Lounge Sponsor, alongside Showcase Sponsors Dataal Africa, Maribe, 21st Century Funeral Services, Labournet, LEAP + LAB17, Avo Vision, Diversifi and KEI Solutions.

Event coverage will be led by SABC, our Platinum Media Partner, alongside strategic and media partners: Glynt, Primedia OOH, Mail & Guardian, Briefly News, Sunday World, and BEE Online.

The 2026 programme reflects a decisive shift in focus. Transformation is no longer viewed purely as a regulatory exercise, but increasingly as an economic imperative tied directly to competitiveness, investment readiness and long-term resilience.

Discussions throughout the two-day conference will examine how organisations can recalibrate their strategies by prioritising high-impact interventions, embedding inclusion into decision-making structures, and ensuring that empowerment initiatives deliver measurable value in rapidly evolving economic conditions.

Conversations will further interrogate how empowerment financing, infrastructure investment and ESG strategies can be leveraged not only to meet compliance requirements, but to unlock broader participation, industrial growth and sustainable economic opportunity.

From supplier development funding to large-scale infrastructure delivery, the emphasis is shifting toward how capital can be structured and deployed to support measurable transformation outcomes at scale.

A strong focus will also be placed on collaboration as a driver of economic inclusion. With youth unemployment remaining one of South Africa’s most urgent challenges, the programme explores how aligned partnerships between the public and private sectors can unlock funding, support entrepreneurship and create pathways into meaningful employment.

The agenda moves beyond isolated interventions to examine the systems, partnerships and policy frameworks required to deliver sustained impact over time. As South Africa reflects on key milestones in its democratic journey, the conference will create space for critical conversations around accountability, economic participation and what meaningful progress should look like over the next 25 years.

A key focus of the programme will be the future of work, skills development and inclusive growth. As micro-credentials, digitally enabled learning pathways, and evolving workforce demands continue to reshape the economy, discussions will explore how institutions, employers and policymakers can build more agile systems that support employability, entrepreneurship and lifelong learning.

The programme will also examine how technology, data and ESG-driven accountability are reshaping transformation strategies across both the public and private sectors. From AI-enabled reporting tools and digital infrastructure to enterprise development and supplier inclusion, the emphasis is increasingly shifting toward measurable outcomes, evidence-based decision-making and scalable models for inclusive economic participation.

Set against the backdrop of South Africa’s evolving socio-economic landscape, the 2026 conference represents both a moment of reflection and a call to action. It is a platform designed for leaders who recognise that the next phase of transformation will require sharper execution, deeper collaboration and a renewed focus on measurable outcomes.

The conference will also feature the live unveiling of the 25th anniversary edition of Impumelelo: Top Empowerment Companies, marking a significant milestone in documenting South Africa’s transformation journey while reflecting on the road ahead.

For leaders navigating increasing complexity across transformation, ESG, inclusion and economic development, the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference remains a critical platform where strategy meets accountability and where the future of inclusive growth is actively shaped.

For tickets and registration: https://qkt.io/TopEmpowerment2026

For remaining sponsorship opportunities across the conference and publication, contact: [email protected]