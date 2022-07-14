More evidence of Police Minister Bheki Cele’s alleged unlawful interference in police operational matters has surfaced, suggesting that he spent more than R1.3-million of state money on overseas trips for Interpol conferences he was never invited to attend.
Cele’s travel expenses mount up
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here