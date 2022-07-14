Subscribe

Cele’s travel expenses mount up

  
Travel bug: Police Minister Bheki Cele is under investigation for ‘unauthorised expenditure’ for attending events abroad to which he was not invited. Photo: Michele Spatari/AFP
More evidence of Police Minister Bheki Cele’s alleged unlawful interference in police operational matters has surfaced, suggesting that he spent more than R1.3-million of state money on overseas trips for Interpol conferences he was never invited to attend. 

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Khaya Koko
Documents suggest the minister had no business attending Interpol events in Turkey and Dubai
Lizeka Tandwa & khaya koko
