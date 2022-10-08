Senior ANC leader Mdumiseni Ntuli, a front-runner for one of the party’s top national positions, wants the treasurer general post to be a part-time one, so that the incumbent can be sent to cabinet to have access to government networks to sustain the party.
‘ANC treasurer must be in cabinet’
