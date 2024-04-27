Careers & Tenders
27 April 2024

Government owes KwaZulu-Natal municipalities R3 billion for rates, water, electricity

By
Thami Ntuli
KZN Salga chairperson Thami Ntuli. Photo: Mbuso Kunene
Households are battling to keep up with their municipal bills in the face of stubbornly high interest rates, according to Salga

