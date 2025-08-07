Mbalula: SACP’s decision to contest elections will split members

The SACP has long agitated for more autonomy and influence over state policy.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula has warned that the South African Communist Party’s (SACP’s) decision to contest the 2026 municipal elections independently is forcing a rupture in the alliance, compelling people with dual membership to choose.

“Technically, dual membership doesn’t fall away. But practically, once a decision to contest is implemented, members will be required to choose between the ANC and the SACP,” Mbalula told a media briefing on Wednesday.

He said the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) had held extensive discussions about the effect of the SACP’s plans, adding that the alliance could not function as usual while one of its partners in the tripartite alliance contested elections outside of the collective.

“As a revolutionary movement, we recognise the SACP’s right as an independent organisation to chart its own electoral path. However, as a movement that has shared trenches with the SACP in the struggle for freedom, we have communicated our profound disaccommodation with this decision,” he said.

He added that although the ANC recognises the SACP’s historical role in the liberation movement and its ideological contributions, the communist party now needs to confront the practical consequences of divergent electoral paths.

“There are a lot of things we share with the communist party, including election strategy. They attend our workshops and participate in our processes, including the appointment of public representatives. This decision will mean that all of those things must be reviewed,” said Mbalula.

“If they’ve made the decision, we cannot persuade them away from it,” Mbalula said. “Then we must embark on a new path. We cannot waste time on a party that has decided to contest elections on its own.”

Factions in the SACP have also expressed concern about the party’s decision and being potentially forced to take sides between it and the ANC, which could see some potentially losing their perks as cabinet ministers.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has said the party fundamentally disagrees with the SACP’s move.

“We recognise that the SACP is an independent political organisation that has the right to contest elections as it sees fit. But we believe that this decision has fundamental implications for the strategy and programme of the national democratic revolution and the alliance that has led the struggle for liberation in our country since the 1920s,” he said at the end of the ANC NEC meeting on Monday.

“As the ANC, we are seriously concerned that this decision taken by the SACP to participate in elections in their own name and right will significantly weaken the forces for national democratic change.”

Ramaphosa reiterated that members who hold dual membership remain bound by the ANC’s constitution.

“We will continue to engage with the SACP to see the extent to which the decision they have taken can be fully understood and also the extent to which we will be able to work together as the 2026 elections come,” he said.

Speaking at the SACP’s 104th anniversary celebrations in KwaDlangezwa, KwaZulu-Natal, last week, general secretary Solly Mapaila criticised Ramaphosa’s handling of the matter.

“Ramaphosa took a take-it-or-leave-it approach.I am tired of attending meaningless meetings with the ANC. If you go to meetings with people you know will not implement what you agreed upon, there is something wrong with you,” he said.

He pointed to ongoing frustrations, including the ANC’s consistent refusal to grant SACP ministers genuine authority in ANC-led departments, and its failure to prioritise key issues such as land redistribution and the advancement of indigenous languages.

Mapaila said the decision for the SACP to contest elections stemmed from a resolution taken at the party’s 2022 congress, rather than from any personal ambition.

The SACP first resolved to explore electoral independence at its 2017 congress. A July by-election in Seshego marked the first time the party formally entered the fray, though it failed to win the ward.

The SACP has increasingly argued for a broader left-wing platform, independent of the ANC, that includes trade unions, NGOs and research bodies.

In its last congress, the party adopted a resolution to advocate for policies such as a universal basic income grant, public employment programmes, and resistance to austerity.