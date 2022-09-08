Subscribe

Pick your learning pace with Impaq

This story is sponsored

At Impaq we know that no two learners are the same. That’s why we provide learners with two distinct options when it comes to completing Grades R – 12 at home. Learners who enjoy a flexible learning schedule* can register with Impaq Homeschooling, while learners who prefer a more structured approach with guidance from qualified teachers can join the Impaq Online School

Impaq Homeschooling

Homeschooling allows learners to tailor their learning to suit their individual needs. Here, parents are the teachers, and Impaq provides everything you need to make a success of your child’s learning journey. From the basics of reading and writing all the way through to helping them to prepare for the final Grade 12 examination, we make learning at home easy!

Choose this option if you want:

  • To pick your own learning pace with a flexible day-to-day schedule*.
  • Learning that happens wherever you are!
  • An individualised learning journey to focus on key development areas.
  • Guidance and support through the Optimi Learning Portal, offering crafted digital resources (videos, quizzes, etc.), assessments, assessment schedules, live and pre-recorded Subject Guidance Sessions, personalised calendars, mark capturing, report generation, progress tracking, and more.
  • To enlist the services of an independent tutor for additional subject support.

Homeschooling allows parents to foster a love for learning in a safe, comfortable environment.

Impaq Online School

The newly launched Impaq Online School allows Grade 4 – 12 learners to enjoy all the benefits of a traditional school in the comfort of their own home! Here, our teachers take care of everything and facilitate online classes throughout the day, answering any questions in real time.

Choose this option if you want:

  • Learning that happens online!
  • Full-time, structured schooling with a fixed timetable.
  • Qualified teachers presenting live classes and interacting with learners.
  • Online collaboration with other learners per subject/class.
  • Computer literacy for all learners as an added bonus!

The Impaq Online School also focuses on learners’ physical and mental wellbeing with access to fitness sessions, a wellness app, and a counsellor.

Choose Impaq

Whether you decide to register for Impaq Homeschooling or enrol your child with the Impaq Online School, we will be your guide. Impaq has more than 20 years of experience in home education. We are South Africa’s largest home education curriculum provider and have helped more than 30 000 learners study at home in 2022.

Pick your pace and get started with Impaq today! Register for 2023 before 30 September and save up to 15%. Call us on 087 405 2233 or send an email to [email protected] for assistance with your registration. 

*Learners in Grades 10 to 12 must complete assessments according to a set timetable. Please refer to the Critical Enrolment Information for this phase.

