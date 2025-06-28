From code to cooperation: How the G20 and Unesco can shape ethical AI

Bright future: Unesco’s Gabriela Ramos focuses on social inclusion and an antidiscriminatory agenda and ethics of artificial intelligence. (Photo supplied)

Imagine a world where technology helps cure diseases, close learning gaps and expand access to public services.

Now imagine one where digital tools deepen inequality, automate discrimination and erode democratic values. Both futures are possible. Which one prevails depends on the choices we make today.

Advancing at remarkable speed, artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer just a technical debate, it’s a societal one. Generative AI reached millions in days, with ChatGPT adopted faster than any previous technology.

Meanwhile, neurotechnology, quantum computing and synthetic biology are accelerating, often powered by AI that decodes neural data or drives biological simulations.

Open-source models and falling costs have democratised access, with actors such as DeepSeek proving foundational AI is no longer exclusive to Big Tech.

Yet many breakthroughs outpace our understanding, raising profound ethical issues. The real question is not what AI can do, but whether governments, youth and businesses are ready to guide it. The answer lies in our decisions.

Responsible AI demands inclusive governance, strong safeguards and development centred on human and environmental well-being.

That’s why I am proud to have led Unesco’s work in developing and deploying the first global framework on AI ethics, adopted unanimously by all 194 member states. More than a regulation, it offers a shared vision rooted in human rights, dignity, sustainability, inclusion and gender equality. It is already guiding national strategies in more than 70 countries.

The drafting process was led by Professor Emma Ruttkamp-Bloem of South Africa, which was among the first countries to implement it.

Insights from this work are now informing the G20 agenda under the South African presidency, which prioritises inclusive outcomes. This is promising, because the G20 remains the leading forum for international economic cooperation.

As a former G20 Sherpa, I am convinced of its potential to shape public policy that improves people’s well-being and supports Unesco’s core pillars: education, culture, science and communication.

South Africa’s strategic engagement is reflected in its leadership across several Unesco initiatives, including Minister Blade Nzimande’s chairmanship of the MOST Programme, translating social science into policy; the involvement of the deputy president in the Transforming MEN’talities initiative and the Roadmap Against Racism & Discrimination; and through Unisa, its support for the General History of Africa and the promotion of cultural rights and knowledge equity.

Amid conflict, climate breakdown and digital disruption, Unesco, with strong support of members such as South Africa, must remain the ethical compass of a renewed multilateral system. My candidacy for director-general is rooted in this conviction, and built on three guiding pillars: impact, inclusion, and innovation.