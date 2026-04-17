The DA’s colour conundrum

New broom: The DA is grappling with an existential identity crisis, one that stems from its shifting demographics and the increasing presence of black South Africans within its ranks. Photo: DA

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Congress was a masterclass in political public relations, well curated and choreographed and it has exited the event with renewed vigour, which is a natural consequence.

It is going to be interesting to see how the party translates this momentum into addressing its challenges. The DA is grappling with an existential identity crisis, one that stems from its shifting demographics and the increasing presence of black South Africans within its ranks.

Historically a party dominated by white members, the DA’s attempts to broaden its appeal to the black majority have been met with internal resistance and accusations of forsaking its core constituency. This tension underscores a fundamental dilemma: the party’s electoral viability hinges on securing black voter support, yet its historical associations and internal dynamics hinder this goal.

The DA’s lack of a liberation movement background, a significant advantage enjoyed by the ANC, exacerbates its challenges. Without this narrative, the party struggles to connect with black voters who often view it as representative of white interests.

The treatment of prominent black leaders such as Musi Maimane, Lindiwe Mazibuko and Phumzile Van Damme has reinforced perceptions of the party’s inability to accommodate and integrate diverse voices, further eroding its support base.

The party’s predicament raises existential questions about the nature of identity and belonging in post-apartheid South Africa. Does a political party’s identity remain static or is it a dynamic construct shaped by its evolving membership and societal context?

The DA’s struggle suggests that clinging to a fixed identity may be self-limiting and that embracing transformation is necessary for survival, because its current position obstructs transformation.

The loss of leaders such as Nqaba Mbanga, who opted to leave rather than face marginalisation, highlights the DA’s internal challenges. Mbanga’s efforts to establish party structures in black communities underscore the party’s missed opportunities and the consequences of neglecting its growing black membership.

The exodus of such leaders not only diminishes the party’s appeal but also signals deeper organisational issues.

The politics of the Government of National Unity (GNU) has muddled the DA’s opposition stance, leaving its core supporters questioning its direction.

No longer a straightforward opposition party, the DA’s participation in the GNU has blurred its identity and alienated some of its traditional base.

This shift has raised concerns about the party’s ability to articulate a clear alternative to the ANC’s governance.

Ultimately, the DA’s path forward requires reconciling its liberal ideology with the imperatives of South Africa’s demographic realities. To break through its electoral ceiling, the party must address its internal contradictions, cultivate inclusive leadership and articulate a vision that resonates with the majority.

Without significant adjustments, the DA risks being consigned to the margins of South African politics, unable to challenge the ANC’s dominance effectively. The tension between the DA’s liberal roots and its longing to represent a broader constituency speaks to the ubiquitous philosophical conundrum of the One and Many.

Can a party reconcile its particular identity with the desire to represent the general interests of the polity? The DA’s challenge lies in navigating this dialectic without sacrificing its core principles.

The party’s difficulties also resonate with the concept of “otherness” in political philosophy. The DA’s historical association with a particular racial group has created a perception of otherness among black voters, which the party struggles to overcome. Addressing this perception requires a deeper engagement with the complexities of identity and representation.

The DA’s experience reflects the tension between authenticity and adaptability in political identity. To what extent can a party compromise on its core values to appeal to a broader audience and at what point does such compromise become a betrayal of its authentic self? The DA’s navigation of this tension will determine its ability to craft a narrative for the future.

In the context of South Africa’s complex history, the DA’s challenges raise questions about the role of memory and narrative in shaping political identity.

Can the party construct a narrative that acknowledges its past while speaking to the aspirations of a diverse and changing society? Its ability to do so may depend on its willingness to engage with the discomfort of its own history and the expectations of its evolving constituency.

Another elephant in the room is that the DA’s stance on issues such as affirmative action and BEE has been a major point of contention, particularly among black voters. By sidestepping the historical context, the party’s approach can come across as tone-deaf.

To reconnect with the black community, the DA would need to rethink its approach and find ways to address these inequalities that align with its liberal values. By ignoring these complexities, the party oversimplifies the debate and misses opportunities to engage with the nuances of transformation.

It is a tricky balance — the party’s traditional emphasis on meritocracy and individual rights often clashes with the need for redress and transformation. If the DA can find a way to acknowledge the past without compromising its core principles, it might be able to build bridges with black voters. But it will require a nuanced and empathetic approach, rather than just sticking to ideological scripts.

Is the new DA leadership willing to take on this challenge, or will it stick with its existing narrative?

The DA’s refusal to acknowledge historical disparities reflects a deeper tension between the ideals of liberalism and the demands of historical justice.

Liberalism’s emphasis on individual rights and meritocracy can lead to a blindness towards structural injustices, rendering the party tone-deaf to the experiences of those who have been historically marginalised.

This stance also raises questions about the nature of responsibility and guilt. Does the DA’s rejection of collective responsibility for past injustices reflect a commitment to a post-racial, individualistic society? The party’s position seems to oscillate between these interpretations, creating unease among those seeking redress.

The DA’s approach touches on the philosophical debate between formal equality (treating everyone the same) and substantive equality (addressing historical inequalities).

The party’s emphasis on formal equality, while philosophically coherent, often neglects the reality that equal treatment can perpetuate existing inequalities in a society with a history such as South Africa’s.

There is also a tension between the DA’s universalistic aspirations (appealing to all South Africans) and the particular demands of historical justice.

Can a party truly represent the universal interest if it sidelines the specific experiences and needs of historically marginalised groups?

The DA’s challenge is to balance its universalistic vision with the particularities of South Africa’s past.

The DA’s future prospects hinge on its ability to reconcile its liberal ideology with the demands of South Africa’s transformation agenda.

Without a more nuanced approach to historical injustices, the party risks being seen as out of touch with the country’s realities, limiting its appeal to black voters and cementing its status as a marginal player in national politics.

Mpumezo Ralo serves on the National Dialogue, Academic Think Tank and Research Sector Steering Committee and is the founder and director of Lwazi Research Consulting (PTY) Ltd, based in Gqeberha. His views do not represent the positions of the mentioned organisations.