Africa’s AI future won’t be borrowed

Transformation: Cassava Technologies, South Africa, senior vice-president and CEO Ziaad Suleman, acting CIO in the Western Cape Government Egsaan Samaai and Naspers Limited South Africa CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa discussing Africa’s position on AI adaptation. Photo: Cassava Technologies

African governments generate vast quantities of citizen data, from health records to tax filings, land registries and school enrolments. Much of it leaves the continent to be processed, modelled and monetised on foreign infrastructure.

The insight comes back at a premium, while the economic value remains elsewhere — and AI is accelerating this.

However, this is shifting and quickly. Gartner projects that by as early as 2027, 35% of countries will be locked into region-specific AI platforms built on proprietary data, up from 5% today.

Africa can’t afford to be on the wrong side of that divide.

What’s needed is investment in large-scale sovereign infrastructure to ensure that when AI transforms public services here, the platforms, the models and the value they generate remain here too.

Sovereignty is an economic argument, not just a security one

Localising AI infrastructure isn’t a defensive move but a smart economic strategy. Data sovereignty is far more than a cybersecurity or technology capability issue; it’s about ensuring that models trained on African data don’t transfer economic value out of the continent.

When foreign sovereign platforms host the computer, train the models and process the data, the value created remains in the national economy. This is why public-private partnerships with technology providers such as Cassava Technologies matter.

Governments often do not have the expertise, capital or time to independently commission leading AI infrastructure.

Partnerships that integrate technical expertise and high-powered compute capacity while maintaining regulatory oversight and data residency enable the public and private sectors to access world-class capacity and solutions without surrendering control. The partnerships also strengthen national resilience by ensuring sensitive datasets remain protected within trusted jurisdictions.

Critically, infrastructure deployed within local jurisdictions can be aligned with national regulatory frameworks from the outset, ensuring compliance, transparency and long-term policy coherence.

Just as importantly, sovereign infrastructure partnerships structured through flexible commercial models in local currency reduce exposure to exchange-rate volatility and enable governments to scale digital platforms sustainably over time.

From reactive bureaucracy to predictive governance

Across Africa, both public and private sector institutions face structural challenges that AI is uniquely positioned to address. Photo: Cassava Technologies

Across Africa, both public and private sector institutions face structural challenges that AI is uniquely positioned to address. South Africa offers early examples of what the transformation can look like in practice.

In healthcare, intelligent triage and automated record management can extend clinical capacity in systems under pressure, with programmes such as MomConnect demonstrating how digital platforms can reach millions of citizens through simple mobile channels.

In education, adaptive learning platforms can close the divide between a well-resourced urban school and a rural classroom with a single teacher. Municipal services — permits, public safety queries and social grant administration — can be transformed by conversational AI that operates around the clock, in the languages citizens speak.

Locally hosted AI infrastructure also dramatically reduces latency, enabling real-time responses. These types of solutions are deployable now if the infrastructure is available at scale, improving operational efficiency while lowering long-term service delivery costs.

Retaining talent and ensuring inclusion

Another often unspoken reality is that Africa risks losing a sizeable portion of its AI professionals, not because the ambition isn’t here but because the resources haven’t been. When researchers and engineers can’t access the compute capabilities they need to do serious work, they relocate to where they can.

Sovereign AI infrastructure changes that.

When local universities, research institutions and startups can access the supercomputing capacity needed to train foundational models from scratch, the incentive to leave diminishes. It’s about ensuring that African researchers become the architects of solutions designed for African challenges.

Sovereign infrastructure ecosystems also support the development of a strong local skills base, complemented by access to global expertise through strategic technology partnerships, ensuring knowledge transfer rather than dependency.

With a unique understanding of the continent and its needs, African stakeholders have an opportunity to build inclusive AI systems from the ground up rather than retrofit accessibility later.

Language is one of the most immediate barriers. For example, some countries on the continent have multiple official languages. AI-powered public services available only in English exclude most of the people they’re meant to serve.

Rather than being a feature enhancement, integrating multiple African languages is a prerequisite for trust and legitimacy.

The same applies to making services available across multiple platforms, from USSD to SMS and voice, tailored to how users choose to receive their information.

Rather than relying only on policy documents, accountability must be hard-coded into the deployment architecture itself.

The message Africa should be sending

Africa’s position on AI shouldn’t be one of cautious adaptation. It should be a declaration: the continent is transitioning from a consumer of global technology to the sovereign architect of its own digital future.

That means investing in local AI capabilities, insisting that models be trained on African data within African legal frameworks and asserting Africa’s voice in shaping global digital standards.

At a time when countries across the world are investing in local AI platforms to retain control of their data and digital economies, Africa can lead its own AI transformation or serve someone else’s.

The choice belongs to us. It should be made deliberately.

Ziaad Suleman is a senior vice president and CEO of Cassava Technologies in South Africa and Botswana.