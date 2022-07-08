Subscribe

The power rests with you, Cyril

Switch on: President Cyril Ramaphosa must act to end blackouts so the government can concentrate on growing the economy and creating jobs. Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
After four years of policy dithering, the time has come for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address Eskom’s financial and operational crises, which have got worse under his sorry leadership.

Duma Gqubule
Duma Gqubule is a financial journalist, analyst, researcher and adviser on issues of economic development and transformation

