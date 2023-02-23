Eggsactly right for late risers

Who said breakfast is only meant to be enjoyed in the morning? There’s no need to rush out of the house to get your order in before midday anymore because you can have eggs Benedict any time you please at The Breakfast Room in Durban.

There’s plenty to choose from at this eatery, which has an extensive selection of breakfast and lunch dishes.

Ideally placed on the bustling Mahatma Gandhi Road lies an edgy, artistic brunch spot called The Breakfast Room. Much of the venue’s appeal is in the colourful artworks displayed on the back wall and the richness of the portraits by photographer Cedric Nzaka.

However, the aesthetics of this hidden gem of a restaurant aren’t nearly as exciting as the deliciousness of the food. The relaxed atmosphere, and the friendly and accommodating staff, makes it family friendly.

Ideal for: An impromptu afternoon brunch date with friends or colleagues. The Breakfast Room only does walk-ins, so arriving early is a must to avoid a long wait. The menu has a little bit of everything for every­one, from savoury dishes to light bites and hearty main meals.

Order this: Feeling experimental? Give the Turkish eggs a try. Made with Greek yoghurt, poached eggs and chilli butter, this dish is served with toasted sourdough garlic bread.

It’s all breakfast and brunch for a reason, so why not add something sweet to your order by trying the bacon waffle served with miso salted caramel, sweet cream and fresh raspberries? You can add vanilla ice cream, if you want.





Signature bev: Keep it classic #brunchvibes by selecting a Mimosa to accompany your meal. This popular bev is made with fresh orange juice and Krone Night Nectar sparkling wine.

You will be spoilt for choice at The Breakfast Room, with more than 10 coffee flavours to choose from, a variety of smoothie options for the health conscious, as well as alcoholic drinks for those who are looking for something naughty but nice.





You’ll like this eatery if: Quality in an easy-going setting is what you want in a brunch spot. The colour scheme of the restaurant is minimalist — black and white tables and chairs, with a few yellow seats to add colour. The real colour, however, is reserved for the food, which is served on subtle lavender plates.

The Friday mood is: Variety is the spice of life. It might take you some time to decide what to order because The Breakfast Room’s menu varies from hearty pasta dishes and taco bites to toasted sandwiches, soups and pastries. And that’s just a small selection of what you can expect.

Location: 162 Mahatma Gandhi Road, Point, Durban.

Social media: @the.breakfastroom on Instagram/ The Breakfast Room on Facebook.