 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Africa

UN denies Sudan refugee camps used as bolthole for Tigray rebels

A man stands in front of his destroyed house in the village of Bisober in Ethiopia's Tigray region (Photo: Eduardo Soteras/AFP via Getty Images)
0

The United Nations on Tuesday denied claims that refugee camps in Sudan were being used by Ethiopian rebels as a bolthole after Ethiopian officials said fighters had been caught with refugee ID cards.

Tens of thousands of Ethiopian refugees have streamed across the border into Sudan since war broke out 10 months ago in Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region, exacerbating tensions between the two Horn of Africa neighbours.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray to topple the regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, saying the move came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps.

Although the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner vowed a swift victory, the war has dragged on and spread into the neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions.

In recent days, Ethiopian officials have said TPLF fighters recently crossed from Sudan to Ethiopia carrying IDs issued by the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

“The TPLF has tried to expand the conflict by entering Benishangul Gumuz and Amhara regions crossing the long Sudanese border,” Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said late Monday.

“All of its attempts in these areas have proven futile but new evidence has come to the surface. Some TPLF soldiers infiltrating from the Sudanese side, have been captured carrying UNHCR ID cards.”

A UN official told AFP on Tuesday that UNHCR was aware of reports alleging Ethiopian refugees registered in Sudan were now involved in the conflict but said the agency was “not in a position to verify” them.

“Since the onset of the refuge influx, measures were put in place at border entry points and all identified armed elements seeking refuge have been disarmed and separated from the civilian population,” the official said.

“Allegations of military training taking place at the refugee camps are unfounded,” it added.

The official said UNHCR was working to maintain “the civilian and humanitarian character of asylum” but it was not the agency’s role to determine whether those returning home had participated in any fighting.

Cross-border tensions

Relations are frosty between Khartoum and Addis Ababa, with the two countries at odds over the Tigray conflict, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile and Ethiopian farmers’ use of a fertile border region claimed by Sudan.

Last month Sudan recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia, saying Addis Ababa had spurned its efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Tigray conflict.

Last weekend Sudan denied Ethiopia’s claim that an armed group had crossed the two countries’ shared border into the region where the GERD is located.

Sudan also said it has “full control” over its borders and “does not allow for its border to be exploited” by any side of the conflict in Ethiopia.

On Sunday Sudan’s SUNA news agency reported that weapons were seized from an Ethiopian Airlines passenger flight landing in Khartoum amid suspicions they were “meant to be used in anti-state crimes, to impede the democratic transition, and prevent transition to civilian rule.”

Yet Sudan’s interior ministry said Monday the shipment which belonged a license trader was “legitimate”.

© Agence France-Presse

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse works from worldwide. AFP Photo's official Twitter account. Tweeting news and features from Agence France-Presse's global photo network Agence France Presse has over 120540 followers on Twitter.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Cell C ‘defrauded’ of R357m over eight years

A former IT executive at the company allegedly led an elaborate fraudulent syndicate for eight years
khaya koko
Politics

Wanted: A new spindoctor for Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to be looking for someone who can bridge the gap between his office and the media.
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Politics

ANC to oppose DA challenge to reopening candidate registration

Governing party denies lobbying the IEC or the Constitutional Court ahead of the announcement that candidate registration would be reopened
Paddy Harper
Business

GDP stats: Economy grows, but not enough to secure jobs...

GDP rose 1.2% in the second quarter, but future growth indicators will likely be hit by July’s looting and unrest, as well as a dip in commodity prices
Sarah Smit
Health

How one policy change could curb two airborne epidemics in...

South Africa must make dramatic shifts in its Covid-19 prevention strategies to include new evidence that Sars-CoV-2 spreads mainly through the air
helene mari van der westhuizen
Politics

Ramaphosa hails IEC lifeline, trumpets basic income grant

The ANC president said the basic income grant should be cost effective and subject to long-term affordability
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×