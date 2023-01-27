African continent may be a catalyst for change

ANALYSIS

The war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted a Western-dominated world order and prompted an adjustment of power imbalances and strengthening of Africa’s global presence, according to analysts.

“The shift in global world order from a unipolar centre of power to a multipolar world order is seeing Africa increasingly position itself for a change on the international political stage,” Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum Investments, told Mail & Guardian.

Packirisamy said the established Western world order is under threat “and we are likely to face a multipolar world order — the rise of emerging powers — going forward”.