Subscribe

Africa

African continent may be a catalyst for change

A Ukrainian soldier of an artillery unit fires towards Russian positions outside Bakhmut on November 8, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)
0

ANALYSIS

The war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted a Western-dominated world order and prompted an adjustment of power imbalances and strengthening of Africa’s global presence, according to analysts.  

“The shift in global world order from a unipolar centre of power to a multipolar world order is seeing Africa increasingly position itself for a change on the international political stage,” Sanisha Packirisamy, an economist at Momentum Investments, told Mail & Guardian.  

Packirisamy said the established Western world order is under threat “and we are likely to face a multipolar world order — the rise of emerging powers — going forward”.

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Africa

African continent may be a catalyst for change

M&G PREMIUM

Is Africa altering the international balance of power by not kneeling before the West in the debate over the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Eunice Stoltz
Opinion

The cabinet reshuffle will make or break the ANC

Who President Ramaphosa keeps and who he appoints will determine the course of not only the ruling party but also the country
mxolisi zondo
Environment

Invasive water hyacinth explodes on Hartbeespoort Dam

M&G PREMIUM

Heavy rain and pollution has led to the aquatic weed increasing its coverage to about 50% of the dam
sheree bega
Politics

Mpho Phalatse ‘sad’ for Joburg residents after her second ousting...

At a council meeting, 140 councillors voted to remove Phalatse, while 129 supported her
Mg Reporter
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×