Kenya Airways operates Africa’s first intra-African flight using 50% sustainable aviation fuel

Kenya Airways Crew that Operated the Flight together with Hellen Mwariri, Chief Strategy and innovation officer and Alderman James Vos- Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, City of Cape Town. Photo: Supplied by Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways has operated Africa’s first intra-African flight using 50% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) attributes under a mass balance system, marking a major milestone in the continent’s journey toward greener air travel.

The Nairobi-Cape Town flight, part of the SkyTeam Aviation Challenge 2025 themed “Impact”, aligns with standards set by the International Air Transport Association (Iata) and the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation.

The SAF attributes — verified through global certification schemes to ensure traceability and transparency — were derived from hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (Hefa) feedstocks such as used cooking oil and other waste materials. When produced and used directly, Hefa-based fuels can cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 85% compared to conventional jet fuel.

By applying these verified attributes, Kenya Airways achieved a 50% SAF-equivalent operation on the route, demonstrating a practical step towards reducing emissions across its regional network.

As part of the SkyTeam Aviation Challenge, the flight showcased several sustainability initiatives. In the inflight products category, the airline featured upcycled blanket bags and headset covers and reusable cutlery to reduce waste.

In catering, locally sourced Kenyan coffee and tea were served alongside canned beverages replacing plastic bottles, while reusable hot drink cups were introduced. Waste management practices included recycling onboard waste and reusing service items. Cabin crew also engaged passengers and raised awareness about responsible environmental practices.

“This flight shows what can be achieved through collaboration and innovation,” said Hellen Mwariri, chief strategy and innovation officer at Kenya Airways.

“It’s a step toward practical solutions that reduce our impact while keeping operations efficient.”

Kenya Airways is working with government agencies, local innovators and international partners — including Iata, SkyTeam and the African Airlines Association — to establish SAF production capacity in Kenya by 2026.