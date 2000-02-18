M&G goes for a sexy look

The Mail & Guardian has entered the millemium with a bang, bringing to its readers an exciting new redesign and a newspaper jam-packed with even more of Africa’s best reading matter:
The design, which was done by our talented in-house team, provides the newspaper with a fresh, serious though accessible new look, starting with an eye-catching new masthead on the front page.
- Page two now offers our readers a succinct wrap-up of the week’s news and economic affairs with The Week That Was and Snapshot.
- We have launched a fortnightly religious column to address issues of faith. Cedric Mayson, the head of the African National Congress’s religious affairs desk, a veteran of the liberation struggle and a minister, writes Spirit Level in his personal capacity.
- Friday has grown up into a 20-page culture and leisure guide. Our arts and entertainment section’s punchy new cover and masthead reflect the M&G‘s changing face. The award-winning books section now finds its place alongside visual arts, music, live performance, television and film coverage.
- New kids on Friday‘s block include regular travel features and a radio column, In Your Ear, written by up-and-coming arts reporter Thebe Mabanga.