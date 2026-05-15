SA recovery remains mainly jobless

Long reach: Unemployment is no longer a standalone crisis. It is increasingly tied to weak growth, declining living standards and persistent poverty. Photo: March to March

South Africa’s worsening unemployment crisis is raising renewed questions about whether the country’s economic stabilisation is translating into meaningful improvement for ordinary households, with labour market data pointing to a recovery that remains weak, uneven and disconnected from large-scale job creation.

Figures released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday showed the official unemployment rate rising to 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026, up from 31.4% in the previous quarter.

The economy shed 345 000 jobs over the three-month period, while the number of unemployed South Africans climbed to 8.1 million.

The data comes as the government of national unity has increasingly pointed to easing load-shedding, moderating inflation and signs of recovery in logistics and infrastructure as evidence that the economy is beginning to stabilise after years of disruption and weak growth.

Yet the labour market continues to reflect an economy struggling to convert operational improvements and macroeconomic stability into labour-intensive growth.

Dr Elna Moolman, the group head of South Africa macroeconomic research at Standard Bank Group, said the economy had shown signs of improvement over the past year, supported partly by ongoing reforms and stronger export prices relative to imports, even amid mounting global uncertainty linked to the war on Iran.

But she said the pace of growth remained too weak to absorb new entrants into the labour market.

“When the economy is growing at a slower pace than the working-age population, the economy is typically unlikely to generate net new jobs fast enough to absorb all the new labour market entrants.”

Moolman said reforms implemented through Operation Vulindlela and other government departments were gradually improving conditions for growth, while favourable terms of trade had provided some support to the economy despite rising oil prices and geopolitical instability.

Even so, she cautioned that the improvement in South Africa’s growth trajectory would probably be more prolonged than previously expected after Standard Bank Group revised down its forecasts following the outbreak of the war on Iran.

The unemployment figures suggest that whatever stabilisation is taking place in the broader economy is not translating into employment creation at sufficient scale.

Youth unemployment remained one of the clearest indicators of the disconnect. The youth unemployment rate rose by two percentage points to 45.8% in the first quarter, while the number of unemployed young people increased to 4.7 million. Employment among youth declined by roughly 258 000 jobs during the quarter.

Among those aged between 15 and 24, unemployment remains above 60%, reinforcing concerns about the economy’s ability to absorb new labour market entrants at scale.

Economists have repeatedly warned that prolonged youth unemployment carries consequences far beyond the labour market itself, deepening inequality, weakening long-term earnings potential and increasing social strain in an economy marked by low labour absorption and entrenched poverty.

The sectoral breakdown further complicated the government’s economic narrative.

Construction, repeatedly positioned as central to infrastructure-led growth and employment creation, lost 110 000 jobs during the quarter, a decline of 15.5%.

Community and social services shed a further 206 000 jobs despite rising pressure on households and already strained public services.

The losses will probably intensify scrutiny over whether infrastructure plans and reform commitments are translating into economic activity at sufficient pace and scale to support sustained employment growth.

There were isolated areas of resilience. Manufacturing added 38 000 jobs during the quarter, mining gained 32 000 and agriculture added 10 000 positions. But the gains were insufficient to offset broader weakness across the labour market.

Unemployment is no longer a standalone crisis. It is increasingly tied to weak growth, declining living standards and persistent poverty.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), South Africa remains one of the world’s most unequal countries and has experienced weak per capita income growth over an extended period alongside entrenched poverty.

The IMF has repeatedly identified unemployment as one of the country’s central economic and social challenges.

That reality is shaping the impact of the downturn in employment. Millions of households have absorbed years of stagnant incomes, weak growth and rising living costs. A deteriorating labour market therefore deepens economic pressure rather than interrupting a broadly improving recovery.

The government has not been without policy interventions.

In April 2024, it launched the Unemployment Insurance Fund labour activation programme, a $1.3 billion initiative aimed at supporting job creation in strategic sectors including agriculture, information and communications technology, construction, engineering, manufacturing, education, transport and mining.

The programme was intended to move beyond passive income support by linking public resources to training, placement and employment creation in sectors identified as having labour absorption potential.

But the labour force survey illustrates the scale of the challenge confronting such interventions. Several of the sectors targeted for labour activation remain under severe pressure.

Construction, one of the most labour-intensive sectors in the economy and a key pillar of the government’s infrastructure-led growth strategy, was among the largest contributors to job losses during the quarter.

The figures suggest that while targeted employment programmes might provide some support, they are unlikely to shift unemployment meaningfully without faster and broader economic expansion.

This remains one of the central weaknesses in the country’s recovery trajectory. Reform programmes, labour activation schemes and sector-specific interventions can support employment creation at the margins but they cannot compensate for an economy growing too slowly to absorb new entrants into the labour market.

The labour activation programme also raises broader questions about the relationship between training initiatives and labour demand.

South Africa has invested in skills development and placement programmes over the years but such interventions are most effective when firms are expanding and hiring. In a low-growth environment, training may improve employability without necessarily generating enough employment opportunities.

That challenge is particularly acute for young South Africans. A youth unemployment rate of 45.8% suggests the economy is not simply failing to place inexperienced workers. It is failing to generate enough entry-level opportunities in the first place.

The figures also expose the limits of employment policy in a low-growth economy. Training and placement programmes can improve pathways into work but sustained reductions in unemployment ultimately depend on stronger economic expansion, functioning infrastructure, reliable logistics, energy stability and business confidence strong enough to support hiring at scale.

South Africa has made progress in some of these areas, particularly in reducing energy disruptions and advancing structural reforms through programmes such as Operation Vulindlela.

But the labour market data suggests the improvements have yet to translate into the scale of labour-intensive growth required to reduce unemployment meaningfully.

The deterioration in employment also comes as South Africa faces renewed oil price pressure and heightened global uncertainty linked to the war on Iran and broader Middle East instability at a time when the domestic economy remains structurally weak and unable to generate sufficient employment even under relatively more stable conditions.

Moolman said stronger export prices relative to import prices had provided some support to the economy but cautioned that these gains only partly offset the impact of higher oil prices and global instability. “Even faster economic growth is required to ensure that enough jobs are created to not only cater for all the new job market entrants but also ultimately reduce unemployment.”

The labour market is increasingly becoming the clearest test of whether South Africa’s recovery is translating into material change beyond balance sheets, investment sentiment and reform rhetoric.