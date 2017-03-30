President Jacob Zuma has fired finance minister Pravin Gordhan

President Jacob Zuma is set to announce a major reshuffle of his cabinet. Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has been axed, and has been replaced by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. Deputy Minister Mcebisi Jonas has also been replaced by Sfiso Buthelezi.

The new ministers are:

1. Minister of Energy, Ms Mmamoloko “Nkhensani” Kubayi

2. Minister of Transport, Mr Joe Maswanganyi

3. Minister of Finance, Mr Malusi Gigaba

4. Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula

5. Minister of Public Works, Mr Nathi Nhleko,

6. Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Thembelani Nxesi

7. Minister of Tourism, Ms Tokozile Xasa

8. Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Faith Muthambi

9. Minister of Home Affairs, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize

10. Minister of Communications, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo

Several deputy ministers were also affected.

1. Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

2. Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Sifiso Buthelezi

3. Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Ben Martins

4. Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Ms Maggie Sotyu

5. Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Gratitude Magwanishe

6. Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Thandi Mahambehlala,

7. Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ms Elizabeth Thabethe

8. Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Bongani Mkongi

9. Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

10. Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Nomathemba November.

The president contacted affected cabinet ministers individually ahead of the formal announcement.

On Thursday evening, Zuma called a special meeting of the ANC’s top six officials Cyril Ramaphosa‚ Baleka Mbete‚ Gwede Mantashe‚ Jessie Duarte and Zweli Mkhize, at his the presidential home, Mahlambandlopfu.

Earlier on Thursday, the SACP confirmed that Zuma had told its members that he planned to replace finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas in a Cabinet reshuffle.

“The SACP wish to state that as [per] the norm, the president informed us of his intention to effect a Cabinet reshuffle, replacing both the minister and the deputy minister of finance,” SACP deputy secretary general Solly Mapaila said.

Zuma is however expected to experience severe backlash to any changes to the cabinet.

Besides the key finance ministry, he is expected to announce changes to several ministerial positions.

Mapaila: We reject the intended reshuffle, including the motives for it. #SACP — SACP (@SACP1921) March 30, 2017

In this week’s M&G, the president’s detractors in the party warned that they would make Zuma’s life “unbearable” going as far as forcing him to step down if his plan to remove finance minister Pravin Gordhan from his position comes to pass.

The anti-Zuma faction has also warned they would join forces with opposition parties in Parliament and vote for a motion of no confidence against him. This comes as the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance on Thursday announced their plans to have Zuma removed as president.