Browse against the machine

NEWS ANALYSIS

When the Sunday Times and City Press published shocking revelations on Sunday of email exchanges involving the Gupta family and their associates, a number of people on Twitter at first responded with incredulity – and this is not counting the chorus of so-called paid Twitter.

Many legitimate questions were asked about the sourcing and credibility of the reports. Readers asked how these emails were verified and how the papers came to be in possession of them.

The 2017 Edelman Trust Barometer, released in February, found that trust in the media in South Africa dropped to 39% in 2017, from 45% in 2016.