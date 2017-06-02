Cosatu wakes to its own demons

Cosatu is obsessed with the ANC succession race but it has the much more urgent task of putting its own house in order. Its membership is stagnating, its affiliates are not paying their affiliation fees or are in disarray and the union federation is paranoid about loyalty to its former general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi.

These issues were brought to the fore by its general secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali, in his report this week to Cosatu’s first central committee meeting since it called for President Jacob Zuma to step down and for him to be replaced by his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Cosatu is “not completely out of the woods yet”, Ntshalintshali said, and singled out “a lack of co-operation by affiliates” as the federation’s most serious challenge.

“People are using the independence of their constitutions and say, ‘you can’t intervene, we have got [our own] structures’.

“You can also say in some areas there is a lack of leadership.