International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia 2026

Joint statement by the Embassies of Spain and Colombia in South Africa

On the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, the Embassies of Spain and Colombia in South Africa, as co-Chairs of the Equal Rights Coalition, reaffirm their commitment to the promotion and protection of the human rights of LGBTIQ+ persons.

We join the international community in recognising that equality, dignity and inclusion are fundamental pillars of democratic societies.

The International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia commemorates the World Health Organization’s 1990 decision to remove homosexuality from the list of mental disorders, and the later depathologisation of trans identities in 2018. More than three decades later, discrimination, violence and exclusion continue to affect millions of LGBTIQ+ persons around the world.

This year’s theme highlights that the fight for equal rights for LGBTIQ+ people lies at the heart of democracy. No society can claim to be fully democratic while people continue to face persecution, criminalisation, hate speech or violence because of their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics.

We are witnessing a global pushback against universal human rights. Discrimination is intensifying, including on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity. Sixty-five countries still criminalise consensual same-sex relations, in clear violation of international human rights law. This must end. Every country should take the necessary steps to ensure that people are free to live their lives without fear or persecution.

As co-Chairs of the Equal Rights Coalition, the Embassies of Spain and Colombia express concern over the increase in hate speech, hate crimes and discriminatory legislation targeting LGBTIQ+ communities in many parts of the world, particularly trans persons. These developments undermine human dignity, deepen social division and weaken the rule of law.

We recognise the valuable work carried out by civil society organisations, activists and human rights defenders who continue to advocate for equality and inclusion, often under difficult circumstances.

On this International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, we call for renewed efforts to ensure equality before the law, combat all forms of discrimination and violence, and promote societies in which diversity is respected and protected.

The Equal Rights Coalition reiterates its support for the human rights of all persons, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or sex characteristics. We reaffirm our commitment to advancing inclusive, democratic and respectful societies for all.