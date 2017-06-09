Clash of Africa’s titans

South Africa is no great shakes in African football but their African Nations Cup (Afcon) qualifier against Nigeria at the Uyo stadium on Sunday has been rated the biggest footballing clash of the tournament this year, with much more than football at stake.

It is a clash with major historical undertones; both nations are vying for economic and political domination of the continent. The rivalry dates from 1995, when the then-head of Nigeria, General Sani Abacha, barred the Super Eagles from setting foot in South Africa to defend their Afcon title after Nelson Mandela had criticised his counterpart for the execution of activist writer Ken Saro-Wiwa.

Since then, Nigeria has put a hex on South Africa and won seven matches, drawn four and lost one. To their credit, Bafana Bafana ran Nigeria ragged in their last clash at the same stadium, after taking a 2-0 lead, which they then surrendered to end up sharing the spoils at 2-2.

“I need warriors,” declared newly appointed Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter, the only South African coach to have defeated Nigeria, when he announced the squad. “I brought in Tokelo Rantie because I know he is their worst nightmare, following his performance the last time South Africa played them there.”

Generally, Nigeria ridicules Bafana but deep down they have a healthy respect for their Southern African rivals, which can be seen in the two-week camp in Europe to prepare for the clash. The Nigerians have also been preparing a new-look squad and have left out John Obi Mikel, Brown Ideye and Victor Moses.

“I remember when Stephen Keshi was still alive and we both coached Nigeria,” recalled the legendary Daniel Amokachi this week. “We never preached tactics to the team. We drummed it into their heads that they faced the stigma of being the first squad to lose to South Africa, and some of the words we used to psych them up are not for public consumption.

“Even our government, including Cabinet ministers, would visit our camp and urge us not to disgrace the nation by losing to South Africa. We could lose to Ghana or Côte d’Ivoire or anybody, but never South Africa.”

Nigeria must be concerned that the only man to have engineered a South African victory over the Super Eagles — Baxter — has been confidently proclaiming throughout the week that they are going to Uyo to make life hell for their hosts.

The mood in Bafana is also upbeat, with newly appointed captain Thulani Hlatshwayo promising South Africa that they will go to Nigeria and sweat buckets of blood to bag the three points at stake.

The Nigerians have missed two consecutive Afcon finals after winning the 2013 edition. The 2015 edition, in particular, holds bitter memories, because it was Bafana Bafana who prevented them from qualifying.

“If you look at the last three encounters between the two countries,” South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan said, “you will realise that we drew all of them, but of significance is the fact that we dominated and outplayed them.

“And, crucially, the fear factor is gone. In the past, any South African team would shiver in their boots … But now the boys are no longer scared and, in fact, Nigerians are the ones who should be worried.”

Bongani Zungu, fresh from an impressive season in Portugal, was bullish and believes this squad is capable of getting results. There is also a confident feeling among many South Africans that, should Rantie display the same form he dished out last time against the Super Eagles, victory for South Africa is certain.

Of course, Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi, a cousin of the great Jay-Jay Okocha, are special talents, and South Africa’s rear guard need to pay them special attention. But there’s no doubt the game will not be as one-sided as some past clashes have been.