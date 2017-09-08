‘We should at least know if JZ’s a crook’

One can deduce from her actions that Baleka Mbete, chairperson of the ANC and fierce defender of Jacob Zuma, believes the president made himself guilty of a serious violation of the Constitution, Mbete’s advocate Hamilton Maenetje told the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

Yet that does not mean Zuma should be removed as president, or even further investigated by the Parliament that elected him. Quite the contrary: it is exactly because Zuma was so clearly in breach of the Constitution that nothing more needs to be done on that score, Maenetje contended.