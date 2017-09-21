Ghana’s public holiday palaver
Every year, on September 21, Ghana marks Founder’s Day with parades, speeches and a day off work. But this year may be the last time that the public holiday occurs in its current format.
Overshadowing this year’s festivities is a dispute over when the day should be celebrated — a dispute that cuts to the heart of a broader debate about who really created modern Ghana.
If current President Nana Akufo-Addo gets his way, this will be the last Founder’s Day to be celebrated on September 21, the birthday of Kwame Nkrumah, who became Ghana’s first prime minister and then president after the Gold Coast attained independence from Britain in 1957.
Akufo-Addo is introducing legislation to move the celebration to August 4, and to expand its remit: instead of honouring just Nkrumah, the holiday would now celebrate the “Big Six” liberation heroes who led the fight for Ghana’s independence.
Founder’s Day will become Founders’ Day.
The new date will commemorate when, 70 years ago, the United Gold Coast Convention was founded — Ghana’s first political party.
It makes sense, at first glance.
