Anti-terror law silences Cameroon

Over the past few years, large sections of the Cameroonian media have criticised President Paul Biya and his increasingly beleaguered administration. The long-serving president — 35 years and counting — is under fire for failing to contain the threat from Boko Haram in the north; for committing abuses in the name of fighting that threat; for sidelining and discriminating against Cameroon’s English-speaking minority; and for locking up and intimidating political opponents.

That’s all before we get into the allegations of corruption and poor governance.

But the Cameroonian government has found a way to silence these critical voices, according to a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), released on Wednesday.