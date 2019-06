On Wednesday, South African media awoke to the news of the passing of former newspaper editor and media heavyweight Raymond Louw. He was 93.

Louw, a staunch media freedom advocate and a former editor of both the Rand Daily Mail and the Sunday Times, died within 24 hours of his wife Jean’s death earlier this week. He had just undergone surgery.

Sanef secretary general Moipone Malefane said: “It is indeed sad news to hear about his passing.”

Louw has won numerous awards for his work, including the Mondi-Shanduka Newspaper Lifetime Achiever Award in 2007 and the International Press Institute award for Press Freedom Campaigning in Vienna, Austria in 2010.

Veteran journalist Joe Thloloe, who became the first black journalist at the Rand Daily Mail in 1962, recalls one of his fondest memories of Louw when, as an executive member of the International Press Institute, he assisted Thloloe on numerous international trips.

“I was able to visit the former Soviet Union, Israel as a delegate from South Africa at the time when black journalists didn’t have the ability to go abroad.”

“Raymond touched every aspect of South African media as an editor, a manager and a media freedom fighter.

He edited one of the most outspoken publications against apartheid, the Rand Daily Mail. He then went on to become a key member of almost every media freedom association in the country,” Thloloe said.

Sanef founder member Mary Papayya stated, “He was with us from the beginning as Sanef and made significant contributions to the call to end punitive legislation against media freedom. He was always at the round tables on these discussions and deliberations.”

Sanef chair Mahlatse Mahlase, added: “We will miss his editorial wisdom, his passion for justice and his unstoppable energy. Even in retirement Raymond continued to contribute immensely to Sanef. He was pained by continued attacks on journalists and attempts to muzzle the media by various actors. He was a wealth of wisdom and always a pillar of strength.”

Last week South African media also lost stalwarts in pioneering black photojournalist Herbert Mabuza and author Zuluboy ‘ZB’ Molefe.

Mabuza passed away last weekend after suffering from heart problems.



Herbert Mabuza (Image via Antonio Muchave)

He spent 30 years at some of the country’s leading publications including the Sunday Times and the Sowetan. More recently, Mabuza switched careers when he took up farming, working at Sinokuthemba Abalimi Organic Farming & Eco Tourism enterprise for the last five years.

“Herbert is a great loss,” said photojournalist Siphiwe Sibeko. “He was one of the most senior in the industry and encouraged a lot of us to document our own history. He covered South Africa in the early years during the riots and then just after Mandela was released.”

“We now have our own role to play. I believe in faith and believe that he has handed that role over to us — for the new generation to document their own history. He encouraged a lot of photographers in the industry.”

Former City Press journalist Molefe passed away on Friday last week. Molefe was an award-winning journalist and author who co-wrote and published A Common Hunger To Sing: A Tribute to South Africa’s Black Women of Song, 1950 to 1990 in 1997.

Referring to the passing of Mabuza and Molefe, the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) said that it is deeply saddened by this loss to the media industry and we send our deepest condolences to both their families and colleagues across the entire media industry.

Anton Harber, a founding editor of the Mail & Guardian and a professor at the University of Witswatersrand’s department of journalism and media studies, said Louw went from being one of the country’s best editors to fighting for media freedom until his last day.

“He was clearly the finest editor of his time,” Harber said. “That time being the era of Apartheid and growth of liberal newspapers in the 60s and 70s.”

“Above all else, Raymond was a remarkable gentleman. In all those years, I never once saw him being anything but being an impeccable gentleman. He was always polite, considerate and calm. He always put the cause above himself and his ego,” he added.