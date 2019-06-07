Rumours swirl that key SOEs will report to Mabuza

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Sabelo Skiti
07 Jun 2019 00:00
Deputy President David Mabuza seems to have the upper hand in the ANC’s ongoing factional battles. (Theana Breugem/ Beeld/Gallo Images)
Vuyani Jarana’s sudden resignation from crippled SAA is being used by some as the latest proxy weapon in the governing ANC’s power battles.
The Mail & Guardian has spoken to people in the various factions in the ANC who have painted a picture of a party bitterly divided.
In a report that the M&G has seen, the ANC’s integrity commission has warned of the damage this disunity is doing to the party. As the newspaper has reported online and in other pages of this edition, factions are using whatever means they can, from arguments over the role of the Reserve Bank to who should control state entities, to gain an upper hand.
In the past week, factions have used Jarana’s resignation and, to a lesser extent, that of Eskom head Phakamani Hadebe, as a tool in a bid to shake the powers of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
A source went as far as to claim that discussions had started, at last weekend’s national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla, that could lead to several key state-owned enterprises (SOEs) reporting to Deputy President David Mabuza.
The M&G could not establish whether the ANC has taken a resolution on the issue, despite speaking to several party leaders.
