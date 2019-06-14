Eskom: From fail to bail to auction block

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Kevin Davie
14 Jun 2019 00:00
A new study by Greenpeace recommends that oldest power stations be decommissioned within five years and that others, excluding Medupi and Kusile, be auctioned off. (Gustav Butlex)
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told us firmly that Eskom is too important to be allowed to fail, but ratings agency Standard & Poor’s has apparently taken a somewhat different tack, and Engineering News reported that it viewed Eskom as too big to bail.
We know the utility has been teetering on the financial edge for some time now. Chief cook and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was even required to write to Parliament ahead of the May 8 election to free up R17-billion of emergency funds so that Eskom could pay its bills.
We also know that Ramaphosa tasked a technical panel to come up with a plan to rescue the over-indebted utility, which is staggering under the burden of debts amounting to R440-billion.
Such a plan emerged this week — but it didn’t come from Eskom, the technical panel, the treasury or Eskom’s parent, the department of public enterprises.
The plan comes from Greenpeace and is authored by Uwe Leprich, who has an impressive CV in the fields of economics, energy policy, future energy systems, decentralised power generation and climate protection.
The report, Eskom: A Roadmap to Powering the Future, is subtitled The Future Role of Eskom in the Transition Process of the South African Electricity Sector.
