Politics

READ IN FULL: Court papers, affidavits in Gordhan, Public Protector battle

M&G Online reporter

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan wants the court to interdict Mkhwebane and the office of the Public Protector from taking any action to enforce the remedial action. (Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters)

On Wednesday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan lodged an urgent application to suspend and interdict enforcement of the remedial orders by Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and also to review her report into allegations of Gordhan’s violation of the Executive Ethics Code.

Gordhan wants the court to interdict Mkhwebane and the Office of the Public Protector from taking any action to enforce the remedial action.

Mkhwebane recommended that action be taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi and Police Commissioner, Kehla Sithole.

Read the documents related to Gordhan’s response below.

Malatji & Co press stat… by on Scribd

Read Gordhan’s court papers.

Pravin Gordhan Court Papers by on Scribd

Read the founding affidavit.

.
.
Tebogo MalatjiPravin GordhanBusisiwe MkhwebaneSouth Africa (country)rogue unitPublic ProtectorOffice of the Public Protector

