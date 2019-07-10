READ IN FULL: Court papers, affidavits in Gordhan, Public Protector battle

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
M&G Online reporter
10 Jul 2019 21:01
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan wants the court to interdict Mkhwebane and the office of the Public Protector from taking any action to enforce the remedial action. (Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters)
On Wednesday, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan lodged an urgent application to suspend and interdict enforcement of the remedial orders by Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and also to review her report into allegations of Gordhan’s violation of the Executive Ethics Code.
Gordhan wants the court to interdict Mkhwebane and the Office of the Public Protector from taking any action to enforce the remedial action.
Mkhwebane recommended that action be taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi and Police Commissioner, Kehla Sithole.
Read the documents related to Gordhan’s response below.
Malatji & Co press stat… by on Scribd
Read Gordhan’s court papers.
Pravin Gordhan Court Papers by on Scribd
Read the founding affidavit.
