Kganyago gets another five years

Thando Maeko
12 Jul 2019 00:00
Fundi Tshazibana and Rashad Cassim have been appointed as deputy governors as Lesetja Kganyago retains his post as governor of the central bank. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
Analysts have hailed the reappointment of Lesetja Kganyago as the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) governor as a positive move for the central bank.
His reappointment for another five-year term, effective from November 9, was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week. Kganyago’s current term ends on November 8.
Ramaphosa also announced the appointment of Fundi Tshazibana and Rashad Cassim as deputy governors of the Reserve Bank for a period of five years each, effective from August.
Tshazibana is the adviser to the governors of the central bank and Cassim is its head of economic research and statistics.
