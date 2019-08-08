Bid to appeal Nkwinti order

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Franny Rabkin
08 Aug 2019 00:00
Appealing: Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants former land minister Gugile Nkwinti to face the music for violating the executive ethics code and the Constitution. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is seeking to appeal another interim interdict, this one granted to Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti in May.
Mkhwebane announced late last month that she would be appealing the interim interdict that suspended the remedial action in her report into a “rogue unit” at the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
With the focus largely on the back-and-forth over reports implicating Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Nkwinti appeal has largely flown under the radar.
Usually, interim court orders are not appealable but the Constitutional Court has said it may grant leave to appeal an interim order if it is in the interests of justice. Applications to appeal interim orders can also succeed if the applicant shows that the interim order is, in fact, final in effect.
In this case, the public protector has applied for leave to appeal to a full bench of the high court (comprising three judges) or to the Supreme Court of Appeal, arguing that “in reality” the case will take so long to be finally determined that it is — in effect — a final court order.
The report found that, when he was land minister, Nkwinti abused his position to benefit his friend, Errol Velile Present.
