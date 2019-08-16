Easy imports bury jobs in concrete

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Thando Maeko
16 Aug 2019 00:00
The local cement industry is able to provide 20-million tonnes of cement but is currently only producing 13-million tonnes. (John McCan/M&G)
As many as 7 000 direct jobs and 35 000 indirect jobs in the local cement industry are at risk of being lost as a result of cheap cement imports, says the managing director of The Concrete Institute (TCI) lobby group, Bryan Perrie.
He says that imported cement from Vietnam and China is undercutting the industry by up to 45%. “Combined with low levels of demand due to slow economic growth, the industry is facing an existential crisis which threatens to undermine the industrial capacity of the country.”
The TCI says that imports from Vietnam and China have increased by 136% since 2016, placing a strain on the local industry.
