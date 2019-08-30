Business

Where Aarto now for motorists?

Thando Maeko

Crash course: Accidents are a daily occurrence on South African roads. The amended Aarto Act aims to stop the carnage, but critics say it is a money-making scheme. (Felix Dlangamandla/Gallo Images/Foto24)

A war is now raging over the new road traffic law signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

Amendments to the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act, better known as Aarto, are being fiercely debated among critics and supporters.

The latter say it will help fix the carnage on the country’s roads; the former maintain it won’t help at all and allege it is just a money collecting scheme.

The new Act also brings the political hot potato of e-tolls and how the country’s roads should be funded, back to the fore.

Critics warn that Gauteng motorists who pass a gantry without being accredited will be made to pay R500 and have a demerit point added to their licence. Repeat offenders risk losing their licences should they accumulate more than 12 points.

A task team, headed by the transport minister, Fikile Mbalula, has until the end of the month to present its recommendations on the viability of the tolling system in Gauteng.

Aarto detractors see new administration burdens with more revenue for government and increased frustration for road users.

Fikile MbalulaCyril RamaphosaWhatsappSouth Africa (country)SMSroad traffic legislationJustice Project South AfricaAdministrative adjudication of road traffic offencesAartoTshwaneRoad Traffic Management CorporationCity of JohannesburgOrganisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)

