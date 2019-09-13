Coal divestment hits South Africa

To enjoy the full Mail & Guardian online experience: please upgrade your browser
Kevin Davie
13 Sep 2019 00:00
(John McCann/ M&G)
If you’re a global mining giant, you want out of coal quick sticks for the simple reason that the major investment funds will no longer put their money into fossil fuels, especially coal. Global funds have announced that their collective $11-trillion under management will no longer fund investments that contribute to the climate catastrophe that is global warming.
Two of the biggest names in mining, Anglo American and South32, have sold or are selling their South African coal mines, rather than face divestment pressure from investors that would affect their overall holdings.
This has created opportunities for local investors, specifically black-owned companies, to pick up these mines at bargain-basement prices.
